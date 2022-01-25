SMI 11’881 -3.8%  SPI 15’073 -3.8%  Dow 34’365 0.3%  DAX 15’011 -3.8%  Euro 1.0357 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’054 -4.1%  Gold 1’843 0.5%  Bitcoin 33’279 0.5%  Dollar 0.9144 0.4%  Öl 87.2 -0.9% 
Kansas City Life Insurance Aktie [Valor: 30839141 / ISIN: US4848362004]
25.01.2022 01:22:00

Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on January 24, 2022. The dividend will be payable on February 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.  

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-declares-quarterly-dividend-301466997.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

