+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
28.07.2020 00:22:00

Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on July 27, 2020. The dividend will be payable on August 12, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 6, 2020.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-declares-quarterly-dividend-301100586.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 207.90
2.41 %
Alcon 56.32
2.21 %
The Swatch Grp 192.50
2.01 %
Geberit 514.60
1.66 %
Nestle 110.48
0.91 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.02 %
Swiss Re 74.34
-0.13 %
Novartis 77.87
-0.26 %
Swisscom 491.40
-0.55 %
Swiss Life Hldg 346.40
-0.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
27.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Callable BRCs auf US Banken mit 50% Barriere
27.07.20
Von Sommerloch noch keine Spur
27.07.20
Gewinnmitnahmen drücken SMI in die Tiefe
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bank of America zu Joe Biden: Warum ein Machtwechsel im Weissen Haus zu einer Aktien-Rally führen könnte
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
US-Dollarkurs bröckelt weiter - Euro auf höchstem Stand seit September 2018
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
Hat Apple seinen Zenit überschritten? Tech-Experte mit düsterer Zukunftsprognose für den iPhone-Hersteller
Hinweise in SEC-Dokument: Warren Buffett kauft offenbar Berkshire-Aktien zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte konnte am Montag Gewinne erzielen, während der deutsche Leitindex auf der Stelle trat. Die Anleger an der Wall Street griffen am Montag zu. Zum Wochenstart prägten vor allem rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB