09.06.2021 21:40:00

Ka'Neda N. Bullock, CFP®, MBA, AIF®, APMA® named to InvestmentNews' 2021 40 Under 40 List

PENNINGTON, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestmentNews has recognized Ka'Neda Bullock, CFP®, MBA, AIF®, APMA® as a 2021 40 Under 40 Honoree. Ka'Neda was chosen from a pool of nearly 1,000 financial professional nominees by a panel of reporters, editors and other representatives of InvestmentNews, to earn a spot on the final list of 40 talented individuals.

"Take calculated risks, try new things." -Ka'Neda Bullock, President & Founder of Master Plan Investment Group

Her Pennington, NJ based comprehensive wealth management firm, www.masterplaninvestmentgroup.com, works with individuals, organizations and retirement plan sponsors around the country to translate what many feel is a foreign language, finances and investments, to a clear, action oriented financial plan to reach their goals while enjoying the journey. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, she helps clients align their investment and retirement plan strategy with their core values and incorporate an impactful legacy plan, https://www.masterplaninvestmentgroup.com/individuals-families.

InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 project strives to award the young talent that is rarely recognized in the financial advice industry. By rewarding these honorees, InvestmentNews hopes to reveal the promising future for the industry.

"The 2021 class of 40 Under 40 honorees stood out in a remarkable year," said George B. Moriarty, Chief Content Officer of InvestmentNews. "This diverse group represents the great things the financial advice industry will accomplish in the future."

Ka'Neda, along with the others making the 8th annual 40 under 40 list, is highlighted in the June 7, 2021 issue of InvestmentNews and online at investmentnews.com.

To learn more about Ka'Neda, the other 2021 winners, awards, and the luncheon, please visit www.40under40inadvice.com.

About Master Plan Investment Group

Master Plan Investment Group is an independent wealth management and retirement plan advisory firm with a passion for helping clients clarify their financial goals and chart a course for success. The families, businesses, and organizations they serve all receive personalized attention and knowledgeable investment and financial planning guidance.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, our standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed us to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers.

Ka'Neda N. Bullock, CFP®, MBA, AIF®, APMA®
Wealth Manager and Retirement Plan Advisor

Master Plan Investment Group | 65 S. Main St. C-201, Pennington, NJ 08534
Office: (609) 751-0242 | Fax: (609) 630-4048 | www.masterplaninvestmentgroup.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaneda-n-bullock-cfp-mba-aif-apma-named-to-investmentnews-2021-40-under-40-list-301309415.html

SOURCE Master Plan Investment Group

﻿

