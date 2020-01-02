02.01.2020 11:00:00

Kane Russell Coleman Logan Adds Five Attorneys to Roster

DALLAS, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  Kane Russell Coleman Logan has added five new attorneys to the firm. Andrew Dao, Kathryn Laflin, Gizem Petrosino, Kathleen Thompson are the firm's newest litigators, and S. Kyle Woodard is the newest attorney in the bankruptcy group. Dao, Laflin and Petrosino joined the firm's Houston office, and Thompson and Woodard are based in Dallas.

"These five attorneys are each very talented, and we are pleased that they have joined the firm," Co-Founder and Lateral Recruiting Partner Mike Logan said. "We are proud that we continue to attract top talent to the firm, and we are excited to see where 2020 takes us."

Andrew Dao joins the firm as a senior attorney. He has considerable experience handling catastrophic cases, maritime cases, employment cases, and commercial litigation disputes. Dao has been named to Texas Rising Stars for four consecutive years and has been listed in Houstonia Magazine's Top Lawyer List for the past two years. Dao obtained his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center after completing his undergraduate degree at the University of Texas at Austin where he was a Jones Scholar and National Merit Scholar.

Kathryn G. Laflin joins the firm as an associate litigator whose practice is focused on matters such as insurance coverage, product liability, real estate and construction. Laflin earned her J.D. at the University of Houston Law Center where she served as Articles Editor for the Houston Journal of International Law and Summer General Editor for the Harvard Journal of Public Law and Policy. For her undergraduate degree, Laflin studied Political Science and International Relations at Mary Baldwin College.

Gizem Petrosino joins the firm as an associate in the energy practice group. Her practice is focused on litigation, employment, and intellectual property matters in the energy space. Licensed to practice in New York and Texas, Petrosino received her J.D. from Albany Law School and earned a B.A. in Chemistry from the University of Virginia.

Kathleen Thompson joins the firm as an associate in the commercial litigation section of the firm. Thompson graduated cum laude from SMU Dedman School of Law, where she served as Articles Editor for the Science and Technology Journal. She also externed with District Judge Amos Mazzant in the Eastern District of Texas and worked with SMU's innocence clinic. Thompson earned her B.A. in History, cum laude, from SMU.

Kyle Woodard joins the firm as an associate in the firm's Bankruptcy, Insolvency, & Creditors' Rights group. Woodard has experience representing clients in all facets of bankruptcy law and related litigation. He attended the University of Oklahoma College of Law and was awarded a scholarship by the Oklahoma Bar Association for his performance in the areas of bankruptcy and secured transactions. Prior to law school, Woodard earned a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

Kane Russell Coleman Logan is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992 with five lawyers, today KRCL employs more than 70 attorneys. The Firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles transactional, litigation and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.

SOURCE: Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC

;