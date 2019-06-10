Kane Russell Coleman Logan Adds 10 New Attorneys in First Half of 2019

DALLAS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kane Russell Coleman Logan has added three new attorneys to the firm's Dallas office. Colin Durham, Damian Williams and Spencer Diebel have joined the firm, bringing extensive experience to their respective areas of practice. Seven attorneys joined the firm earlier this year, bringing the total for the first half of 2019 to 10 new lawyers.

"Colin Durham and Damian Williams are both strong litigators, and Spencer Diebel is a very experienced real estate attorney, and we are extremely pleased that each of them has joined the Firm," said Mike Logan, Co-Founder and Lateral Recruiting Partner. "With intense competition among Texas law firms for experienced lawyers, we're proud of our lateral recruiting success this year. Ten talented attorneys have chosen to join KRCL since January, bringing new practice capabilities and expanding what we can offer our clients. We are continuing our search for additional, talented laterals in multiple practice areas in both Houston and Dallas."

"Our upcoming move to the Bank of America Plaza in downtown Dallas is a strategic component of our growth plan which includes hiring our next generation of talented young lawyers. There's a lot of excitement about the new space and amenities we'll have when we move in August, providing a vastly enhanced office environment for all our stakeholders," added Ray Kane, Co-Founder and head of the firm's Real Estate section. "Our recent addition of Spencer Diebel to the KRCL Real Estate Group is a successful part of our legacy plan. We continue to attract up and coming experienced lawyers to KRCL, and with Spencer, we're also getting an outstanding attorney with strong relationships in the DFW commercial real estate market."

Colin Durham joins the firm as a Senior Attorney in the Employment Group. Colin has been practicing law for more than 25 years and handles every aspect of employment litigation including cases involving non-competes and non-solicitation agreements, as well as harassment and discrimination claims. Colin also has extensive experience in OSHA investigations and defense of citations. A native of Austin, Texas, Colin received his law degree from the University of Richmond and his bachelor's degree from Hampden Sydney College.

Damian Williams joins the firm as an Associate in the Complex Commercial Litigation practice group. Damian has experience in cases involving construction defects, products defects, breach of warranty, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and other commercial litigation. After attending the University of Southern California for his undergraduate degree, Damian received his law degree at Washington University in St. Louis.

Spencer Diebel Joins the Firm as a Senior Attorney in the Real Estate Section. He has nearly 10 years of experience handling all aspects of complex commercial real estate transactions. Spencer completed both his undergraduate and law degrees at Southern Methodist University and is fluent in Spanish.

Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992 with 5 lawyers, today KRCL employs more than 70 attorneys. The Firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles transactional, litigation and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.



