Kamux Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Flagging Release) 30 August 2019 at 15:30

HELSINKI, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Kamux Corporation has on 29 August 2019 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total holdings of shares and voices of Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capital Oy in Kamux Corporation has exceeded the 15 percent threshold. The threshold was exceeded on August 28, 2019. Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capital Oy, a company controlled by closely associated persons, hold in total 6,010,536 shares in Kamux Corporation, which corresponds to 15.02 per cent of all shares and votes in Kamux Corporation.

Total positions of Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capittal Oy subject to the notification:



% shares and voting rights Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 15.02% 40,017,420 Position of previous notification - -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights





Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of shares



ISIN-code



FI4000206750



Direct 5,638,679 14.09% Indirect 371,857 0.93% A TOTAL 6,010,536 15.02%

Kamux Corporation

Communications

ir@kamux.fi

Telephone: +358-400-629-337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 48 car showrooms in Finland, sixteen in Sweden and four in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 220,000 used cars, of which 46,596 were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-corporation--flagging-notification-in-accordance-with-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-securities-,c2892717