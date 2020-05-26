Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
Kameron Parkin's new book "Of Substance" is a firsthand account of an ordinary person with an extraordinary childhood

LANCASTER, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kameron Parkin has completed his new book "Of Substance": an uncut and unashamedly honest experience of an adolescent surrounded by uncertain circumstances.

Parkin writes, "I was born on May 2, 1995, in Nephi, Utah. The only child of Michael and Stacey Parkin, I began a struggle with epilepsy at age fourteen. At age seventeen, after being given a year to live, I sought medical treatment at Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. A successful operation enabled me to return to Utah for college. There, I met my wife, Kimberly. After studying history education, I left college and moved to California. Soon after relocating, I began my career as a professional author."

Published by Page Publishing, Kameron Parkin's intriguing work that was born from the author having had to face the prospect of death early on in life that instilled the air of an old soul in the author.

The one-of-a-kind writing style straps you into the seat of the author. After the first page, the reader evolves from simply reading the story to experiencing the story. An uncommon and captivating coming of age tale, Of Substance takes the reader through the author's path to a brighter future filled with hope—a prospect which at one time was a beautiful and unattainable dream.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Of Substance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

 

