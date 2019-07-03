Kambi Group plc: Invitation to Kambi Group plc’s second quarter 2019 result

Malta, 3 July 2019

Invitation: Kambi Group plc’s second quarter 2019 result

Kambi Group plc’s result for the second quarter (April - June) 2019 will be announced on Wednesday, 24 July 2019 at 7.45 (CET).

You are invited to participate in a report presentation at 10.45 (CET) with Kambi Group plc’s CEO Kristian Nylén and CFO David Kenyon. The presentation will be held in English via a telephone conference and can also be accessed via an audiocast using the link below.

Questions can be asked on the telephone conference or sent via the audiocast link. Please see details in the link below:

https://financialhearings.com/event/12004

Numbers for participation in the telephone conference:

SE: +46856642704 UK: +443333009264 US: +18338230589

No pin required.

Link to the audiocast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/kambi-group-q2-2019





For more information, please contact:

Mia Nordlander, Head of Investor Relations

mia.nordlander@kambi.com

+44 (0)785 091 0933

www.kambi.com





About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 20-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, DraftKings, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Napoleon Games and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 700 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Romania, the UK, Philippines, Sweden, Australia and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach, with guiding principles from ISO 27001. Kambi is eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

