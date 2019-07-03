<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.07.2019 15:00:00

Kambi Group plc: Invitation to Kambi Group plc’s second quarter 2019 result

Malta, 3 July 2019

Invitation: Kambi Group plc’s second quarter 2019 result

Kambi Group plc’s result for the second quarter (April - June) 2019 will be announced on Wednesday, 24 July 2019 at 7.45 (CET).

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Micron Technology Inc. 48130352 49.00 % 12.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 48130353 59.00 % 10.00 %
Schindler PS / Swatch Group I / Swisscom N 48130359 65.00 % 8.00 %

You are invited to participate in a report presentation at 10.45 (CET) with Kambi Group plc’s CEO Kristian Nylén and CFO David Kenyon. The presentation will be held in English via a telephone conference and can also be accessed via an audiocast using the link below.

Questions can be asked on the telephone conference or sent via the audiocast link. Please see details in the link below:

https://financialhearings.com/event/12004    

Numbers for participation in the telephone conference:

SE: +46856642704 UK: +443333009264 US: +18338230589

No pin required.

Link to the audiocast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/kambi-group-q2-2019


For more information, please contact:

Mia Nordlander, Head of Investor Relations

mia.nordlander@kambi.com

+44 (0)785 091 0933

www.kambi.com


About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators.  Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 20-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, DraftKings, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Napoleon Games and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 700 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Romania, the UK, Philippines, Sweden, Australia and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach, with guiding principles from ISO 27001. Kambi is eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Kambi Group plc (B)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kambi Group plc (B)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
DAX-Future: Rallye-Level verteidigt
10:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
08:49
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
06:16
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone in greifbarer Nähe / Sonova – Kursrückgang als Kaufchance?
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kambi Group plc (B) 152.40 -16.45% Kambi Group plc (B)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie schiesst vorbörslich hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Wie vermeintlich sichere Aktien zum Risiko werden können
CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber
US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
Cembra-Aktie unentschlossen: Cembra beschafft sich frisches Geld für Cashgate-Akquisition - S&P senkt Rating-Ausblick
Wall Street vor grünem Start -- SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Logitech-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Guerrino De Luca gibt VR-Präsidium ab - Wendy Becker soll folgen
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street vor grünem Start -- SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
In den USA dürfte es zur Wochenmitte nach oben gehen. Der heimische Markt weist am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte mit einem Zuschlag. Die wichtigsten Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB