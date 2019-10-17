+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
17.10.2019 18:00:00

Kalray, Intelligent Processor and AI Chip Leader, Adds Intron Technology as Representative Partner Strategically Targeting Markets in China

Strengthening its position in processors for new intelligent systems, Kalray (Paris:ALKAL) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL) today announced that it has signed a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) agreement with Intron Technology Holdings Limited ("Intron Technology” or the "Group”; HKEX: 1760), a fast-growing automotive electronics solutions provider in China. Intron Technology is a leading company with years of experience and leadership in providing automotive electronics solutions especially in the NEV ("New Energy Vehicles”) market in China.

The addition of Intron Technology to Kalray’s global sales network will enable the company to more easily provide Chinese customers with local engineering support and with system solutions adapted to the Chinese market.

Coupled with its customization engineering service, Intron will offer Kalray’s MPPA® ("Massively Parallel Processor Array”) Intelligent Processors and acceleration cards to major Chinese OEM's targeting next generation of Artificial Intelligence ("AI”) and high-performance computing systems. Artificial Intelligence is at the heart of a growing number of applications such as autonomous vehicles, intelligent storage servers, data centers, and more. Kalray’s MPPA® intelligent processor has been architected from the ground up to meet the incredible performance requirements of such advanced applications.

"We have been impressed by the expertise of Intron’s teams and their capability to integrate and deploy advanced technologies in the Chinese market”, said Eric Baissus, CEO of Kalray. "With the addition of Intron Technology to our global sales network, we will extend our presence in China. We will have the capability to best serve local customers and to exploit new opportunities with companies developing next generation of intelligent systems.”

Kalray announced earlier this year the tape-out of CoolidgeTM, its third generation of MPPA® Intelligent Processor, that is capable of processing massive amounts of data and trillions of instructions in parallel and in real time, making it the perfect architecture for Artificial Intelligence applications.

"We’ve seen tremendous interest of Kalray’s MPPA® technology at our OEM accounts,” said Davy Luk, Chairman, Co-CEO and Executive Director of Intron Technology. "Kalray technology, available in Integrated Circuit forms or as boards with associated software, coupled with our high-level technical and sales support, provides our customers with comprehensive solutions for fast growing markets, and together foster the development of AI technology in China.”

ABOUT INTRON TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (??????????)

Intron Technology Holdings Limited is a fast-growing automotive electronics solutions provider in China focuses on providing solutions targeting critical automotive electronic components applied in New Energy, Body Control, Safety and Powertrain systems. The Group utilizes its research and development and engineering capabilities to provide solutions incorporating advanced semiconductor devices to help OEMs achieve industry leading performance.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris — FR0010722819 — ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent” processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray’s offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives”, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), KALRAY serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.

KALRAY 14.85 -0.34% KALRAY

