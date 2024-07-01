Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’994 -0.1%  SPI 15’919 -0.1%  Dow 39’119 -0.1%  DAX 18’235 0.1%  Euro 0.9679 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’894 -0.2%  Gold 2’322 -0.2%  Bitcoin 56’965 0.8%  Dollar 0.8994 0.1%  Öl 85.4 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Sandoz124359842Sika41879292Ypsomed1939699Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Sandoz-Aktie: US-Zulassung für Schuppenflechte-Biosimilar Pyzchiva erhalten
Bossard-Aktie: Akquisition von Dejond Fastening
Boeing-Aktie: Boeing kauft Spirit Aerosystems-Zulieferer
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie: Anish Kumar Jha wird Chef für Indien, Sri Lanka und Malediven
Darum erholt sich der Euro - EUR/CHF fester
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot
01.07.2024 07:31:00

Kalmar’s financial information in 2024

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 JULY 2024 AT 8:31 AM (EEST)

Kalmar’s financial information in 2024

Kalmar Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2024:

  • Half year financial report January–June 2024, on Thursday, 8 August 2024
  • Interim report January–September 2024, on Friday, 1 November 2024

The reports will be available on the company’s website www.kalmarglobal.com immediately after publication.

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,000 people. In 2023, the company's sales on a carve-out basis totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com


Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

28.06.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
28.06.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 28.06.2024
28.06.24 SMI kann 12.000er-Marke halten
28.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Unterstützung auf der Probe
27.06.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
27.06.24 Überproportional partizipieren mit Outperformance-Zertifikaten
27.06.24 Corporate Bonds Risks, Returns Vs. Equities, Treasuries
25.06.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’505.15 19.40 NRSSMU
Short 12’780.58 13.51 SSCM8U
Short 13’229.85 8.91 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’993.83 28.06.2024 17:30:02
Long 11’519.76 19.40 XEUBSU
Long 11’280.31 13.98 UQBGSU
Long 10’774.12 8.81 SSRMMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan-Analysten: Mega-Rally rund um NVIDIA hat Leerverkäufer aus dem Markt getrieben
NVIDIA-Manie zwingt ETF zu Milliardenkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Neue Aktien sollen ab 1. Juli in den Handel gehen
BlackRock sieht Anzeichen für eine steigende Akzeptanz von Bitcoin-ETFs bei Finanzprofis
Outperformance gegenüber NVIDIA-Aktie: Deshalb erlebt die Abercrombie-Aktie eine Mega-Rally
Droht eine KI-Blase am Aktienmarkt? Das sagen Bank of America-Analysten
Wie Experten die NVIDIA-Aktie im Juni einstuften
Bärische Optionswetten auf NVIDIA waren rund um grossen Verfallstag äusserst beliebt
Nike-Aktie bricht ein: Nike rechnet weiterhin mit rückläufigen Erträgen - Chance für adidas und PUMA?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit