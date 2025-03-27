Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.03.2025 18:40:00

Kalmar’s Board of Directors' organising meeting 2025

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 MARCH 2025 AT 7:40 PM (EET) 

Kalmar’s Board of Directors' organising meeting 2025

Kalmar Corporation's Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting has in its organising meeting elected Jaakko Eskola as Chair of the Board and Casimir Lindholm as Vice Chair of the Board. Casimir Lindholm’s term of office will commence on 1 April 2025.

The Board of Directors considered all members to be independent of the Company and of its significant shareholders.

The Board of Directors elected among its members Lars Engström, Marcus Hedblom, Vesa Laisi and Sari Pohjonen as members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Sari Pohjonen was elected as Chair of the committee.

The Board of Directors elected among its members Jakko Eskola, Teresa Kemppi-Vasama, Casimir Lindholm and Emilia Torttila-Miettinen as members of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Jaakko Eskola was elected as Chair of the committee.

The Board of Directors decided to establish the Technology Committee as a new committee. The Board of Directors elected among its members Lars Engström, Vesa Laisi and Emilia Torttila-Miettinen as members of the Technology Committee. Vesa Laisi was elected as Chair of the committee.

Ulla Bono, SVP, General Counsel, will continue as Secretary to the Board.

For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
Ulla Bono, SVP, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 539 0893

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com