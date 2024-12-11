Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Kalmar Aktie [Valor: 135997120 / ISIN: FI4000571054]
11.12.2024 09:00:00

Kalmar reachstackers to play key role in Boluda’s expansion plans for Tenerife terminal

Kalmar
33.18 EUR -1.82%
KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 11 DECEMBER 2024 AT 10:00 (EET)

Kalmar reachstackers to play key role in Boluda’s expansion plans for Tenerife terminal

Kalmar has concluded an agreement to supply Spanish terminal operator Boluda Corporación Marítima (Boluda) with four Kalmar Gloria reachstackers and two Kalmar Eco reachstackers. The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q4 2024 order intake. Delivery will take place in phases, with two units delivered during Q4 2024 and the remaining units during Q2 and Q3 2025.

Boluda can trace its roots back to 1837 when the shipping company Naviera Fos was founded. Today, Boluda is one of the leading global maritime services companies, with operations in Europe, the coast of Africa, Cape Verde, the Indian Ocean and Latin America. Boluda Marine Terminal in Muelle del Bufadero, Tenerife, is a LoLo and RoRo terminal with a fleet of equipment including Kalmar rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs), reachstackers and terminal tractors. 

The Kalmar Eco reachstackers will be covered by a fuel-saving guarantee for greater financial predictability. The guaranteed, fixed level of fuel consumption is based on a set of mutually agreed metrics. The spreaders on all six of the new reachstackers will be supplied with 250 mm extended twist locks for handling low-height containers.

José Gregorio Álvarez, Director, Boluda: "We have built an extremely solid relationship with Kalmar over the years and have been very satisfied with the quality and reliability of the equipment. The Eco reachstackers will play an important role in terms of developing our fleet to be more eco-friendly and reducing our operating costs.”

Ignacio de Sebastián, Solutions Sales Manager, Mobile Equipment, Kalmar Spain: "We are pleased that Boluda has chosen Kalmar equipment to enhance the reliability and eco-efficiency of their operations at the Tenerife terminal. Our relationship goes back three decades, and is based on strong mutual trust and open collaboration. We look forward to continuing to support Boluda with world-class equipment and services that help them achieve their strategic business objectives.”

Further information for the press:

Ignacio de Sebastian, Senior Sales Manager Kalmar Spain & Portugal, tel. +34 916 270 161, ignacio.sebastian@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with a vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.

www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachments


