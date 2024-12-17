Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Kalmar Aktie [Valor: 135997120 / ISIN: FI4000571054]
17.12.2024 09:00:00

Kalmar heavy terminal tractors and comprehensive maintenance services chosen to support Seehafen Wismar’s operations

Kalmar
31.98 EUR -0.08%
KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 17 DECEMBER 2024 AT 10.00 (EET)

Kalmar heavy terminal tractors and comprehensive maintenance services chosen to support Seehafen Wismar’s operations

Kalmar has signed an agreement to supply German marine terminal operator Seehafen Wismar with five Kalmar heavy terminal tractors. The order, which also includes a four-year Kalmar Complete Care service agreement, was booked in Kalmar’s Q4 2024 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled for Q2 2025.

As the southernmost Baltic Sea port in Germany, Wismar Seaport is ideally situated to support goods flows in the Baltic Sea, Germany and across Europe. The port offers excellent road, rail and sea connections and handles approximately eight million tonnes of cargo annually. The current equipment fleet at Wismar Seaport includes Kalmar heavy terminal tractors and electric and diesel-powered forklift trucks. Among other tasks, the heavy terminal tractors are used to transport logs on trailers between the port and the adjacent sawmill.

Michael Kremp, Managing Director, Seehafen Wismar: "Kalmar has proven to be a reliable long-term partner, supporting us with high-quality equipment solutions backed by excellent local support on site. The new terminal tractors will be a welcome addition to our fleet as we seek to continuously improve the efficiency and quality of the services we offer to our customers.”

Matias Schalien, Director, Sales and Product Management, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar: "We are proud to continue our long-term collaboration with Seehafen Wismar by supporting them with their fleet renewal programme and equipment maintenance. The combination of reliable, durable equipment supported by agile on-site local maintenance allows Seehafen Wismar to focus on their core operations.”  

Further information for the press:

Matias Schalien, Director, Sales and Product Management, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 519 9595, matias.schalien@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with a vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.
www.kalmarglobal.com

