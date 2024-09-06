Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’975 -0.5%  SPI 15’920 -0.4%  Dow 40’756 -0.5%  DAX 18’529 -0.3%  Euro 0.9349 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’803 -0.2%  Gold 2’519 0.1%  Bitcoin 47’458 0.2%  Dollar 0.8406 -0.5%  Öl 73.0 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Nahost-Krise treibt Ölpreis: Experte sieht Potenzial für weiteren Anstieg
Börsen im Blick: Fed-Leitzinssenkung könnte Aktien und Anleihen beflügeln
Kudelski-Tochter Nagravision freut sich über neuen Grossauftrag aus den USA
Meier Tobler-Aktie: Rückkaufangebot erhalten
Analystenmeinungen im August: Diesse Potenzial sehen Experten bei der BASF-Aktie
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kalmar Aktie [Valor: 135997120 / ISIN: FI4000571054]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.09.2024 09:00:00

Kalmar electric forklift trucks to support Outokumpu’s emissions-reduction targets at Tornio steel plant

Kalmar
26.03 EUR -1.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 6 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 10.00 (EEST)


Kalmar electric forklift trucks to support Outokumpu’s emissions-reduction targets at Tornio steel plant

Kalmar has signed an agreement to supply Finnish steel producer Outokumpu with three Kalmar light electric forklift trucks and one Kalmar medium electric forklift truck. The machines will be deployed at Outokumpu’s integrated stainless steel plant in Tornio, Finland. The order, which includes a Kalmar Essential Care preventive maintenance agreement, was booked in Kalmar’s Q3 2024 order intake. The light electric forklift trucks will be delivered during Q1 of 2025, while the medium electric forklift truck is scheduled for delivery during Q4 of 2025.

Outokumpu’s Tornio plant in Finnish Lapland is the most highly integrated stainless steel plant in the world. Operations at Tornio consist of two stainless steel melt shop lines, a hot rolling mill and a cold rolling plant as well as lines for brushing, polishing, slitting and cut-to-length processes. Forklift trucks play a key role in the plant’s production logistics chain and operations supporting production.

Outokumpu already operates a fleet of diesel-powered forklift trucks at Tornio, and is now taking significant steps towards zero-emission operations with the introduction of four fully electric forklift trucks. The machines will be the first of their kind in their respective size categories to be deployed at the Tornio plant. In order to meet their varying operational requirements Outokumpu has chosen to use both lead-acid and lithium-ion battery technologies.  

Rami Salo, Manager, Fleet and Condition Monitoring Services, Outokumpu: "Replacing diesel forklift trucks with electric machines will help us take a big step towards our emission-reduction targets at Tornio. As a global leader in the electrification of material-handling equipment for highly demanding applications, Kalmar is an ideal partner to support us on our journey towards more sustainable steel production and handling. Our organisations share a firm commitment to building a more sustainable future for material handling.”

Riku Vuorinen, Country Director, Kalmar Finland: "Thanks to our wide portfolio of electrically powered equipment and advanced modelling tools, we can identify exactly the right solution for even the most demanding customer requirements. We have worked closely with Outokumpu to ensure that their new forklifts will deliver maximum value from day one and to carefully plan the shift from diesel to electric operations. This includes identifying which battery technologies are best suited to the various parts of their operations, taking into account shift patterns and driving distances, among other factors.”  


Further information for the press:

Riku Vuorinen, Country Director, Kalmar Finland, tel. +358 40 019 4313, riku.vuorinen@kalmarglobal.com 

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com 

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with a vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com 

Attachments


Nachrichten zu Kalmar Oyj Registered Shs -B-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kalmar Oyj Registered Shs -B-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ausblick auf Konjunktur & Zinsen mit Jan Viebig (ODDO BHF) | BX Swiss TV

Was erwartet uns in den kommenden Monaten konjunkturell und bezüglich der Zinsen?

Prof. Dr. Jan Viebig, CIO der ODDO BHF, gab im Interview mit Olivia Hähnel bei BX Swiss TV spannende Einblicke in die wirtschaftlichen Aussichten:

🎤 Konjunkturausblick: In den USA wird das Wachstum aufgrund hoher Zinsen abkühlen, Europa kämpft mit nahezu Nullwachstum, und China erwartet eine Abkühlung durch hohe Verschuldung.

🎤 Zinsentwicklung: Zinssenkungen sind in Europa und den USA zu erwarten

🎤 Tipps für Privatanleger: Langfristige Aktienanlagen bleiben essenziell.

 

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Ausblick auf Konjunktur & Zinsen mit Jan Viebig (ODDO BHF) | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:14 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
09:08 SMI stürzt weiter ab
06:29 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Der nächste Versuch?
01:00 Fed Easing Cycles: Investors’ Initial Expectations Versus Final Outcomes
05.09.24 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Adecco Group AG
05.09.24 Accelleron – mit voller Kraft voraus
05.09.24 Ausblick auf Konjunktur & Zinsen mit Jan Viebig (ODDO BHF) | BX Swiss TV
03.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Alcon, Lonza
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’611.58 18.90 7CSSMU
Short 12’869.89 13.44 U4B7SU
Short 13’311.72 8.99 SS4MSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’970.60 06.09.2024 09:05:33
Long 11’561.76 18.90 UEYS7U
Long 11’338.43 13.98 UBSAJU
Long 10’800.00 8.91
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum legt der Franken deutlich zu
Q2 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Jeremy Grantham investiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Zahlen: NVIDIA-CEO beschwichtigt - Zweifel bleiben aber
Einige Veränderungen im Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Ken Fisher im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag im Plus
Was Analysten von der Just Eat Takeawaycom-Aktie erwarten
Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
Deutsche Bank-Aktie steigt: Deutsche Bank beendet Rechtsstreit mit Effecten-Spiegel durch Vergleich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten