Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’010 -0.3%  SPI 15’952 -0.2%  Dow 39’184 0.0%  DAX 18’151 -0.8%  Euro 0.9707 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’905 -0.5%  Gold 2’328 -0.2%  Bitcoin 55’988 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9040 0.1%  Öl 86.9 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Mt.Gox belastet Bitcoin: So können Anleger profitieren
Xpeng- und Li Auto-Aktien steigen, BYD im Minus: Auslieferungsplus im Juni für chinesische Tesla-Konkurrenten
NVIDIA-Aktie kann nicht profitieren: Morgan Stanley hebt NVIDIA-Kursziel an - höherer Gewinn prognostiziert
Tesla-Aktie springt hoch: Tesla-Auslieferungen übertreffen im zweiten Quartal die Erwartungen
Salesforce-Aktie trotzdem etwas höher: Vergütungsplan für Salesforce-CEO von Aktionären abgelehnt
Suche...
ZERO Depot

Kalmar Aktie [Valor: 135997120 / ISIN: FI4000571054]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.07.2024 17:00:00

Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Väkiparta, Marika

finanzen.net zero Kalmar-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Kalmar
26.40 EUR 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 2 JULY 2024 AT 6:00 PM EEST


Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Väkiparta, Marika

Kalmar Corporation has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, which concerns shares in Kalmar Corporation received by a manager or their closely associated person as demerger consideration in the partial demerger of Cargotec Corporation.
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Marika Väkiparta
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Kalmar Corporation
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 68959/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-06-30
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571054
Nature of transaction: OTHER
Description of the transaction type: "Demerger consideration

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 600 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR



Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697 
Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900

About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,000 people. In 2023, the company's sales on a carve-out basis totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com


Nachrichten zu Kalmar Oyj Registered Shs -B-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kalmar Oyj Registered Shs -B-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Wie identifiziert und bewertet die Singularity Group innovationsgetriebene Unternehmen und aufstrebende Technologien und nutzt deren Potential für zukünftige Investitionen?

Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen rund um technologische Trends und Innovationen beantwortet Evelyne Pflugi, CEO und Co-Founder der Singularity Group, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Was braucht eine Aktie, um durch den Innovation Score der Singularity Group Berücksichtigung zu finden.

Trifft dies zu auf?
💻 Nvidia
💊 Eli Lilly &
💊 Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:04 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
10:05 Marktüberblick: Zalando nach Kaufempfehlung gesucht
09:13 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Sonova
09:05 SMI-Anleger atmen etwas auf
08:00 Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Konsolidierung setzt sich fort
01.07.24 Novo Nordisk’s «Wegovy» erhält Zulassung in China
27.06.24 Corporate Bonds Risks, Returns Vs. Equities, Treasuries
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’457.08 19.63 S2S3MU
Short 12’719.77 13.77 YXSSMU
Short 13’226.49 8.65 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’010.98 02.07.2024 17:20:32
Long 11’466.36 19.16 UBSGIU
Long 11’183.88 13.23 UBSGVU
Long 10’729.98 8.84 SSQMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kommt der Euro von seinem Hoch seit Mitte Juni wieder zurück
JPMorgan-Analysten: Mega-Rally rund um NVIDIA hat Leerverkäufer aus dem Markt getrieben
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Meyer Burger von vor 3 Jahren gekostet
Wie Experten die NVIDIA-Aktie im Juni einstuften
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Neue Aktien sollen ab 1. Juli in den Handel gehen
Alternativen zu NVIDIA-Aktie: In diese KI-Aktien investieren prominente Milliardäre
NVIDIA-Manie zwingt ETF zu Milliardenkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien
NVIDIA-Aktie kann nicht profitieren: Morgan Stanley hebt NVIDIA-Kursziel an - höherer Gewinn prognostiziert
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Idorsia-Aktie klettert deutlich: Aktien werden an Gläubiger Anfang September geliefert - EU-Zulassung für Bluthochdruck-Mittel Jeraygo

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten