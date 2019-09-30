+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
30.09.2019 11:00:00

Kalmar and Metsä Fibre strengthen relationship with full-scope service contract for log-handling operations at Kemi Pulp Mill, Finland

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 AT NOON (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a performance-based service contract with Metsä Fibre covering their Kemi pulp mill in north-western Finland. The agreement was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q2 order intake and will come into effect at the beginning of Q4 2019. 


Metsä Fibre produces pulp, sawn timber and other bio-products for growing markets and is part of the Finnish forest industry concern Metsä Group. The company’s Kemi pulp mill on Finland's north-west coast produces over 600,000 tonnes of pulp per year and employs approximately 250 people. The equipment fleet at Kemi already includes a variety of different Kalmar equipment, including log stackers and forklift trucks.

The cooperation agreement with Metsä Fibre includes the provision of equipment, operators, and operations management and maintenance services.

Tomi Seppä, Vice President Metsä Group Kemi Mills: "We have been partnering with Kalmar for almost a decade and are pleased to be able to extend our collaboration with them. We are looking forward to improving the efficiency of our operations with expert support from Kalmar’s dedicated team.”

Santtu Tanskanen, Director, Solution Sales North Europe, Kalmar: "Metsä Fibre was looking for a reliable partner who could meet all their requirements and help them drive continuous improvement in their operations at Kemi. We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Metsä Fibre and look forward to supporting their operations at the Kemi mill.”

Further information for the press:

Santtu Tanskanen, Director, Solution Sales North Europe, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 5000, santtu.tanskanen@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

