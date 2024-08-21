Kalmar and CES partner to distribute and service heavy-duty material handling equipment

Kalmar CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 21 AUGUST 2024 AT 3 PM (EEST)



Kalmar Corporation, the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services, and CES Srl, an Italian manufacturer of super sized heavy-duty material handling equipment, are today announcing a partnership to distribute and service CES reachstackers over 125 tons globally. As part of the agreement, Kalmar will also provide training and support to its customers on CES products.



Kalmar's current offering of reachstackers has until now had 125 ton capacity as upper limit, but through this partnership Kalmar will be able to serve customers with demands for even larger sized equipment.



"We are excited to partner with CES to offer our customers a comprehensive range of heavy-duty material handling solutions. This partnership will enable us to better serve our customers especially in heavy logistics, such as wind energy, heavy bulk handling and heavy container handling industries. We’re excited to be entering this next phase to further support our customers," said Peter Olsson, Head of Global Sales of Counter Balanced equipment at Kalmar.



"We are confident that our partnership with Kalmar will provide our customers with the best possible solutions for their heavy-duty material handling needs," said Giovanni Bolcato, CEO of CES. "Kalmar's global reach and expertise will enable us to reach new customers and markets, and we are excited to work together to drive innovation in the heavy-duty material handling industry."



CES Srl, headquartered in Domegliara, Italy, is specialised in the design and manufacture of traditional and super heavy reachstackers, which are unique on the market in lifting capacity and technology.





Further information for the press:



Peter Olsson, Head of Global Sales, Counter Balanced, Kalmar, tel. +46 0722 425581, peter.olsson@kalmarglobal.com



Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with a vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales on a carve-out basis totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.

