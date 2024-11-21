Kalmar and APM Terminals reinforce long-term collaboration with new straddle carrier order

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’539 0.0%  SPI 15’373 0.0%  Dow 43’408 0.3%  DAX 19’005 -0.3%  Euro 0.9310 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’730 -0.5%  Gold 2’663 0.5%  Bitcoin 85’699 2.9%  Dollar 0.8834 -0.1%  Öl 73.5 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411
Top News
Goldpreis: Warten auf US-Konjunkturindikatoren
EZB-Ratsmitglied: Höhere US-Zölle dürften Euro-Inflation kaum beeinflussen
MicroStrategy-CEO und Experten optimistisch: Bitcoin auf Rekordkurs - 100k-Party noch in diesem Jahr
Trump erwägt Abschaffung der E-Auto-Steuergutschrift: Auswirkungen auf die Tesla-Aktie
Medacta-Aktie: Medacta beruft neue Leiterin für Investor Relations und ESG
Suche...

Kalmar Aktie [Valor: 135997120 / ISIN: FI4000571054]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.11.2024 09:00:00

Kalmar and APM Terminals reinforce long-term collaboration with new straddle carrier order

Kalmar
31.01 EUR -0.31%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 21 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 10 AM (EET)

Kalmar and APM Terminals reinforce long-term collaboration with new straddle carrier order

Kalmar has concluded a significant agreement to supply APM Terminals in Tangier, Morocco with a further 20 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers. The units will be deployed at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier. The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q3 2024 order intake, with delivery of the units staggered across Q2 and Q3 of 2025.

Opened in 2019, APM Terminals MedPort Tangier is a transshipment terminal located at the Tanger Med 2 port complex. The terminal serves the major shipping routes between Europe, Africa, the Americas and the Far East and complements the APM Terminals Tangier facility at the Tanger Med 1 port complex.

Tanger Med 2 currently operates a fleet of 65 Kalmar straddle carriers. Kalmar will assume responsibility for the integration of the new machines with the customer’s terminal operating system via Kalmar One software, complemented by professional services, maintenance and support.

Arto Keskinen, President, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar: "We are delighted that APM Terminals has chosen to continue our long-term collaboration by extending their fleet with our hybrid straddle carrier technology. As with previous orders, the machines will be configured, tested and pre-integrated so that they can be adopted smoothly and safely.”

Keld Pedersen, Managing Director, West Med Hub Terminals, APM Terminals: "Since we began collaborating with Kalmar in 2017 with the first order for straddle carriers for Tanger Med 2, our partnership has continued to strengthen. Our Kalmar fleet has played a key role in the advancement of the terminal and proving our operational concept, while helping us to reduce CO2 emissions.”

Further information for the press:

Arto Keskinen, President, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, arto.keskinen@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with a vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.
www.kalmarglobal.com



Attachments


Nachrichten zu Kalmar Oyj Registered Shs -B-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kalmar Oyj Registered Shs -B-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Allison Transmission, Ares Management & Cintas mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Allison Transmission
✅ Ares Management
✅ Cintas

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Allison Transmission, Ares Management & Cintas mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07:22 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Haltelinie im Fokus
20.11.24 How Do FX Markets Respond to U.S. Rate Cuts?
20.11.24 Marktüberblick: Rüstungswerte gesucht
20.11.24 SMI mit Erholungsbedarf
20.11.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Allison Transmission, Ares Management & Cintas mit François Bloch
19.11.24 Julius Bär: 12.20% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
19.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
18.11.24 Der Wind hat gedreht
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’008.80 19.05 B66SCU
Short 12’250.00 13.75
Short 12’697.92 8.87 Y7SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’539.46 20.11.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’029.61 18.89 SSRM3U
Long 10’801.77 13.89 SSQMKU
Long 10’320.22 8.80 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana Kurs Prognose: Neues Allzeithoch noch im November?
Gewinn von NVIDIA steigt weiter kräftig - Erwartungen übertroffen: NVIDIA-Aktie verliert dennoch nachbörslich
Diese Aktien befinden sich (Q3 2024) im Portfolio von Bill Ackman
NIO-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Quartalsbilanz von Tesla-Rivale NIO schwächer als erwartet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ausblick: NVIDIA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Krypto News: Bitcoin erreicht neues Allzeithoch – heute noch auf 100.000 Dollar?
NVIDIA-Zahlen im Fokus: US-Börsen mit zurückhaltendem Handel -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Bitcoin setzt Höhenflug fort: 100'000-Dollar-Marke in Sicht - Rekord über 98'000 Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}