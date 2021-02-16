Kalkine Media announces the Launch of Kalkine TV: Brace Yourself for LIVE Market Updates!

SYDNEY, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's leading Media House and Investor Relation Group, Kalkine Media is all set to launch Kalkine TV – an online financial and stock market news network with live streams coming along. The streaming platform will cover breaking stories and trending news across diverse aspects including but not limited to equity,commodity,currency,economic & political space. There will be exclusive in-depth interviews, market analysis by market experts and in-house sector specialists.

Kalkine TV aims to make financial information accessible to all through its in-depth and real-time coverage. Given the requirement around viewer-friendly market-related analytical content at large, Kalkine TV will focus entirely on filling the gap by providing live updates on breakthrough trends defining the market charter and volatility. Besides, dedicated experts will provide the fundamental and technical developments and trending strategies from an investment standpoint.

The live streaming videos will update viewers with hot trends driving the market scenario, with a blend of factual and analytical flavours. Be it global vaccine developments or China's trade relations; be it political turmoil or economic revival prospects, the streaming network aims to cover all the live updates.

Sector driven announcements will serve as a strong pillar for the streaming portal. From gold vs bitcoin debate, to sustenance of iron ore boom and oil rally; from emerging green shoots in cyclical space to fizzling steam in defensive pandemic-winners, Kalkine TV will cover it all!

Mr. Kunal Sawhney – Founder & CEO of Kalkine is of the view that markets are subject to swings and fluctuations on an ongoing basis. Investors should be well-informed about the trends and the ongoing economic, sectoral and political developments to take advantage of emerging themes from an investment perspective. Mr. Sawhney believes that the launch of an online live streaming market news network is the need of the hour.

About Kalkine

Kalkine is an Investor Relation Group and Media House that operates across different geographies. It was founded by Equity Market expert, Mr. Kunal Sawhney with the aim of channelizing energy and enthusiasm towards the stock market into a leading Media Research Firm.

Kalkine Media serves to be a high-end content-driven platform, covering industry news, company announcements, financial results, stock price movements and corporate actions while also touching upon market catalysts at a global level related to political scenario and key economic indicators.

