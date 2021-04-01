SMI 11’058 -0.6%  SPI 14’015 -0.5%  Dow 32’982 -0.3%  DAX 15’008 0.0%  Euro 1.1069 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’919 -0.2%  Gold 1’707 1.3%  Bitcoin 55’580 0.5%  Dollar 0.9439 0.2%  Öl 63.6 -0.6% 
01.04.2021 05:31:00

KALERIS Launches Transport Analytics for Enterprise Rail Visibility

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KALERIS, a leading provider of cloud-based transportation and asset management solutions for improved supply chain execution has launched Transport Analytics, a powerful business intelligence offering to increase enterprise analytics across the rail supply chain.

The addition of Transport Analytics to the KALERIS Supply Chain Execution Platform, provides shippers, service providers, and carriers increased access to business insights and innovative enterprise rail analytics.  Transport Analytics visualization tools and intuitive dashboards help users analyze large data sets, aggregate key performance indicators, and quickly identify and manage exceptions to improve asset utilization, inventory turns, and productivity.

Many of the world's largest brands rely on KALERIS for mission-critical software solutions and innovation to control and optimize the movement of goods through yards, terminals, and distribution centers throughout the supply chain.  Transport Analytics enables enterprise rail visibility and helps customers measure and report on load status, in-transit performance, cycle time, dwell time, and detention charges.

"We are excited to introduce Transport Analytics and increase enterprise rail visibility for our customers," said Scott Biernacki, Vice President Software Development and Product Management for KALERIS.  "Our customers depend on KALERIS for enterprise supply chain execution solutions and Transport Analytics delivers robust business intelligence capabilities with easy-to-use drill-down tools to identify root cause issues, automate manual work tasks, and leverage real-time and historical data to drive continuous improvement."

Transport Analytics supports numerous methods to ingest and distribute data and provides efficient data analysis, report generation, and collaboration tools.  Transport Analytics includes a mobile application, supported by iOS, Android, and Windows 10, to increase user access to timely information and key performance metrics.

KALERIS is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm with deep domain expertise in supply chain management software and solutions.

About KALERIS

KALERIS is a leading provider of cloud-based transportation and asset management solutions for improved supply chain execution. KALERIS helps industrial and finished goods shippers, service providers, and carriers manage logistics and inventory across yards, terminals, and distribution centers and track shipments via rail, truck, and multi-mode transportation. KALERIS customers gain valuable insights and improve productivity through increased collaboration between shippers, carriers, and end customers.  Many of the world's largest brands rely on KALERIS for mission-critical solutions and innovation to control and optimize the movement of goods through the supply chain.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12864164

Press release distributed by PRLog

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaleris-launches-transport-analytics-for-enterprise-rail-visibility-301260251.html

SOURCE Kaleris

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

31.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
30.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB mit milliardenschweren Aktienrückkäufen - nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
30.03.21 Credit Suisse belastet
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktien setzen Talfahrt fort: S&P revidiert Ausblick der Credit Suisse auf "negativ" - Kapitaldecke im Fokus
Deutsche Bank-Analysten: Der Bitcoin ist "hier, um zu bleiben"
UBS-Aktie schliesst etwas schwächer: Archegos-Verlust anscheinend "nur" im moderaten dreistelligen Millionenbereich
Dow geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst knapp über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Varta-Aktie sackt ab: Montana Tech-Tochter Varta verdoppelt 2020 nahezu Gewinn
Milliarden-Deal: Nestlé schliesst Verkauf des Nordamerika-Wassergeschäfts ab
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff mit hoher Wirksamkeit bei Jugendlichen - Aktien stärker
Klage in USA gegen Banken zurückgewiesen - CS und UBS involviert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit