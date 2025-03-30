Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.03.2025 13:15:28

Kaldalón hf.: Annual General Meeting - Final Agenda and Board Candidates

Kaldalon hf. Registered Shs
25.00 ISK -1.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Kaldalón hf. hereby announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 16:00. The meeting will take place at Reykjavík Natura, Nauthólsvegur 52, 101 Reykjavík.
Please note that the meeting will be conducted in Icelandic.

The deadline to submit candidacies for the Board of Directors has passed. The following individuals have declared their candidacy for the Board of Directors of Kaldalón hf.:

  • Álfheiður Ágústsdóttir
  • Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason
  • Haukur Guðmundsson
  • Haukur Hafsteinsson
  • Pálína María Gunnlaugsdóttir

The following individuals have declared their candidacy as alternate members of the Board:

  • Gunnar Henrik B. Gunnarsson
  • Hildur Leifsdóttir

Further information about the candidates is available in the Nomination Committee’s report, published on March 11. The report, along with the final agenda of the Annual General Meeting, is available on the meeting website: www.kaldalon.is/adalfundur2025.
An English version of the agenda is also available.

For further information, please contact:
Jón Þór Gunnarsson
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is


