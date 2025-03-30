Kaldalón hf.: Annual General Meeting - Final Agenda and Board Candidates

Kaldalón hf. hereby announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 16:00. The meeting will take place at Reykjavík Natura, Nauthólsvegur 52, 101 Reykjavík.

Please note that the meeting will be conducted in Icelandic.

The deadline to submit candidacies for the Board of Directors has passed. The following individuals have declared their candidacy for the Board of Directors of Kaldalón hf.:

Álfheiður Ágústsdóttir

Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason

Haukur Guðmundsson

Haukur Hafsteinsson

Pálína María Gunnlaugsdóttir

The following individuals have declared their candidacy as alternate members of the Board:

Gunnar Henrik B. Gunnarsson

Hildur Leifsdóttir

Further information about the candidates is available in the Nomination Committee’s report, published on March 11. The report, along with the final agenda of the Annual General Meeting, is available on the meeting website: www.kaldalon.is/adalfundur2025.

An English version of the agenda is also available.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is