Kakapo Systems 'Twitter Queues for BroadSoft' Wins TMC 2019 Communications Solutions Product of the Year

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kakapo Systems announced today that TMC has awarded Unity Contact Center a 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

The latest release from Kakapo Systems adds Twitter Queues to the Unity omni-channel solution for the Cisco BroadWorks platform. This allows Service Providers to layer new digital channels on top of their existing BroadWorks SIP platform. As a pure cloud solution there are no servers to deploy and Unity Contact Center uses existing BroadWorks user credentials to dovetail seamlessly with the BroadWorks ACD.

Steve Tutt, Marketing Director at Kakapo Systems says "Traditional voice call centers have low credibility with Generation Z and studies have shown that they just won't sit in a queue. What we are seeing with social channels like Twitter is customer service impacting buyer behavior. Customers are increasingly looking online and at peer communities to influence their buying decisions. Public feeds like Twitter are making customer service the new sales battleground."

"Congratulations to Kakapo Systems for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Twitter Queues for BroadSoft is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from Kakapo in 2019 and beyond."

The Unity applications for BroadSoft include Agent, Supervisor and Dashboard interfaces for the BroadSoft ACD solution and Desktop, Reception and Unity Mobile to supplement the BroadSoft Hosted PBX offering and in this way to sit across the spectrum of customer use cases.

By providing deep integration to the features of the BroadSoft system in a rich and intuitive interface, Unity adds value to BroadSoft providers go to market offerings and their customer workflows.

