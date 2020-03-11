Kajeet Speeds Up Processing of Remote Connectivity Solution Orders in Response to COVID-19

MCLEAN, Va., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a leading provider of mobile Internet connectivity and devices for students and workers, Kajeet is reacting quickly to an influx of demand for its remote connectivity solutions from both education and enterprise customers.

"We're definitely seeing increased activity as schools and businesses ramp up their contingency planning," says Michael Flood, VP of Strategy at Kajeet. "While schools are facing the possibility of extended closures, it's important to keep in mind that many students don't have Internet access at home or share a computer with others in the same household. Our solutions address both challenges about safe connectivity for students and the need for Chromebooks for education. For enterprise customers, the concerns are much the same. Our hotspots and mobile devices give customers the ability to maintain productivity levels in case employees need to work from home."

Kajeet offers mobility solutions including wireless data plans, hotspots, Chromebooks, and a management portal that allows complete visibility and management of connected devices, the ability to pool and transfer data on multiple networks, and block unnecessary websites and applications.

