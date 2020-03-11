11.03.2020 01:00:00

Kajeet Speeds Up Processing of Remote Connectivity Solution Orders in Response to COVID-19

MCLEAN, Va., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a leading provider of mobile Internet connectivity and devices for students and workers, Kajeet is reacting quickly to an influx of demand for its remote connectivity solutions from both education and enterprise customers.

"We're definitely seeing increased activity as schools and businesses ramp up their contingency planning," says Michael Flood, VP of Strategy at Kajeet. "While schools are facing the possibility of extended closures, it's important to keep in mind that many students don't have Internet access at home or share a computer with others in the same household. Our solutions address both challenges about safe connectivity for students and the need for Chromebooks for education. For enterprise customers, the concerns are much the same. Our hotspots and mobile devices give customers the ability to maintain productivity levels in case employees need to work from home."

Kajeet offers mobility solutions including wireless data plans, hotspots, Chromebooks, and a management portal that allows complete visibility and management of connected devices, the ability to pool and transfer data on multiple networks, and block unnecessary websites and applications.

 

SOURCE Kajeet

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10.03.20
Öl: Gegenbewegung nach dem Absturz
10.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
10.03.20
SMI vor Erholungsbewegung
09.03.20
Oil: Global Ramifications of Falling Prices
09.03.20
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ray Dalio warnt: Coronavirus könnte sich als fatal für einige Marktteilnehmern erweisen
US-Börsen gehen erholt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Erholungskurs
Novartis beschliesst neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie legt zu
Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street geht tiefrot in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Nach Handelsaussetzung: Wall Street kurz vor Ende des Bullenmarktes
Geberit steigert 2019 Gewinn und zahlt erneut mehr Dividende - Aktie letztlich unverändert
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Apple-Analyst ist sich sicher: Schon nächstes Jahr kommt ein neuer Mac

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen erholt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Erholungskurs
Am heimischen Markt ging es nach dem "Schwarzen Montag" nur zeitweise aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne im Verlauf wieder ab. Die Wall Street verzeichnete am Dienstag Gewinne. Nach dem tiefroten Wochenauftakt standen am Dienstag auch in Fernost die Zeichen auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB