22.01.2021 19:02:00

Kaizen Finance Launches Staking to Foster the Widespread Adoption of DeFi

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Finance, a decentralized finance platform with cross-blockchain interoperable protocol, announces the launch of Kaizen staking.

Kaizen staking is based on Kaizen protocol, a new generation DeFi protocol, which addresses major impediments to accessing DeFi services such as impermanent loss, hidden fees and high transaction costs which prevent DeFi from being inclusive of millions of users.

To promote DeFi adoption, Kaizen Finance currently offers up to 80% APY for major stablecoins like USDT, BUSD, USDC and DAI with a minimal lockup period of 6 months within its staking service. Kaizen Finance does not charge users any fees for staking their income.

Kaizen protocol is an automated liquidity protocol, which provides three main advantages:

  • Low commissions
  • Utilization of Oracle-Governed pools
  • Easy-to-use tools for broader usage

Kaizen protocol in combination with intuitive design of the platform, allows users to easily navigate DeFi services and enables the platform to provide users opportunities to earn some of the highest guaranteed returns on the market for holding stablecoin assets. Precise price oracle system, which takes into account the external market feeds is another distinctive feature that sets Kaizen Finance apart from conventional DeFi platforms.

Kaizen staking operates on the basis of stablecoin to provide asset security. The value of stablecoins is pegged to USD, providing minimal risks of volatility and reducing risks of losing asset value. Kaizen staking leverages the full security potential of decentralized finance, therefore the rewards are generated and transferred automatically and no entity can meddle with them.

Kaizen Finance launched the Kaizen swapping service earlier this year introducing the ability to swap USDT and ETH for tokens of pioneering products and services.

