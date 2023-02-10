SMI 11'130 -0.8%  SPI 14'337 -0.9%  Dow 33'869 0.5%  DAX 15'308 -1.4%  Euro 0.9868 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'198 -1.2%  Gold 1'865 0.2%  Bitcoin 20'001 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9250 0.0%  Öl 86.6 3.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Machen JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Co. jetzt mit Online-Shopping-Wallet PayPal und Apple Konkurrenz?
KW 6: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Hedgefonds-Experte rät: Anleger sollten das Rezessionsrisiko nicht unterschätzen
Charlie Munger: Der Berkshire Hathaway-Vize erklärt, warum die Investmentgesellschaft von Warren Buffett aktuell keine Zukäufe tätigt
Weizen handeln - wie Anleger erfolgreich auf den Weizenpreis spekulieren
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
11.02.2023 00:01:00

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals report 2022 financial results

Nation's leading nonprofit, integrated health care system continues its mission of high-quality, affordable care and service amid inflationary pressures and labor shortages.

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, and their respective subsidiaries (KFHP/H) reported 2022 annual financial results that reflect an increase in health care expenses driven by inflation, high COVID-19 costs, ongoing labor shortages, and a rise in care volume as the nonprofit organization continued its mission of delivering high-quality care and service to its members and the communities it serves.

Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente)

Total operating revenues for 2022 were $95.4 billion compared to $93.1 billion in 2021. Total operating expenses were $96.7 billion compared to $92.5 billion in the prior year. There was an operating loss of $1.3 billion for the year compared to operating income of $611 million in 2021.

In 2022, there was an increase of 4.5% in operating expenses, while revenue increased by a modest 2.4% for the year, reflecting a focus on managing expenses in an inflationary environment while not impacting care quality and service. Factors that drove higher annual operating expenses included increased care volume — in part due to care deferred over the 3 years of the pandemic, higher costs of goods and services, additional outside care costs in contracted hospitals, an increase in labor costs due to a highly competitive labor market, and increased COVID-19 care and testing.

Strong economic headwinds in the financial markets drove a loss in total other income and expense of $3.2 billion in 2022 compared to a gain of $7.5 billion in 2021. For 2022, there was a net loss of $4.5 billion compared to net income of $8.1 billion in 2021.

Capital spending totaled $3.5 billion, consistent with the $3.5 billion spent the prior year. During 2022, Kaiser Permanente opened 4 new medical offices. Kaiser Permanente now has 737 medical offices, 39 owned hospitals, and 43 retail and employee clinics.

"Clinical staff shortages, COVID-19 care and testing, higher costs of goods and services, and deferred care drove Kaiser Permanente's expenses beyond revenue," said chair and chief executive officer Greg A. Adams. "Rather than pull back amid financial pressures, we made the decision to continue our long-term and strategic investments in care and service improvements while carefully managing resources. Our staff and physicians worked hard to meet our members' needs and I am grateful for their outstanding contributions."

Membership
Kaiser Permanente membership as of December 31, 2022, was 12.6 million, reflecting an annual increase of nearly 36,000 total members.

Improving community health
In 2022, Kaiser Permanente continued its long-standing commitment to improving the health of its members and the communities it serves by investing $2.8 billion in community health programs compared to $2.6 billion in 2021. The Kaiser Permanente Medical Financial Assistance program provided nearly 320,000 low-income and uninsured patients more than $433 million in assistance to cover part or all of their medical expenses.

Providing care to members
Throughout 2022, Kaiser Permanente continued to expand its telehealth offerings to provide more ways for members to receive care easily and conveniently. Scheduled phone and video visits totaled nearly 24.5 million and members filled more than 43 million prescriptions through kp.org or the mobile app. Additionally, Kaiser Permanente provided more than 477,000 phone and video visits to its members through a 24/7 virtual care offering.

In 2022, Kaiser Permanente continued to deliver high-quality care and service. Key 2022 highlights include:

  • Caring for more than 328,000 patients with influenza and delivering inpatient care to nearly 41,000 flu patients
  • Caring for more than 17,000 patients with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, and delivering inpatient care to more than 3,400 RSV patients
  • Caring for nearly 1.8 million patients with COVID-19 (for a total of more than 3.2 million patients treated since the start of the pandemic) and delivering inpatient care to nearly 53,000 COVID-19 patients
  • Administering more than 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, including bivalent boosters, and more than 5 million flu shots to members and nonmembers
  • Supporting members and patients in obtaining COVID-19 tests, which included nearly 7 million tests provided inside Kaiser Permanente facilities and more than 14.2 million COVID-19 home tests

"Kaiser Permanente's mission and integrated model of care and coverage remain resilient despite an uncertain and challenging post-pandemic economic environment," said executive vice president and chief financial officer Kathy Lancaster. "In response to strong economic headwinds we effectively executed mitigation strategies to ensure operational soundness while remaining steadfast in focusing on the quality of care, enhancing the consumer experience, delivering operational efficiencies, and investing in our technology and facilities to better serve our members."

2022 and 2021 annual financial summary

($ in millions)

2022

2021

Total operating revenues

$95,408

$93,136

Total operating expenses

$96,678

$92,525

Operating income (loss)

($1,270)

$611

Operating margin

(1.3 %)

0.7 %

Total other income and expense

($3,198)

$7,468

Net income (loss)

($4,468)

$8,079

Capital spending

$3,528

$3,518

Note: Certain statements included in this document may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements are generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "plan," "project," "forecast," "expect," "estimate," "budget," or other similar words. The achievement of certain results or other expectations contained in such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements described to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, actual results will vary and the variations may be material. None of the KFHP/H organizations plan to issue any updates or revisions to those forward-looking statements if or when expectations change, or events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based occur.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and nonprofit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

Contact:
Marc Brown
510-271-6328
marc.t.brown@kp.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaiser-foundation-health-plan-and-hospitals-report-2022-financial-results-301744483.html

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Wie war der Start des Jahres für den Kryptomarkt? Befinden wir uns noch in einem Bärenmarkt?

Wie sieht 21Shares die Marktentwicklung im Jahr 2023?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe, 21Shares im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem geht es um Trends für das Jahr 2023, wie das Sentiment aussieht und welche spannenden ETP-Produkte von 21Shares entwickelt wurden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Zur Rose
10.02.23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius SE gesucht
10.02.23 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
10.02.23 Erneutes Kursdebakel bei Credit Suisse
10.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Weiter seitwärts trotz Jahreshoch
10.02.23 Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
09.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'581.96 18.85 AZSSMU
Short 11'783.13 13.99 XSSMTU
Short 12'258.26 8.76 C0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'130.46 10.02.2023 17:30:41
Long 10'638.90 18.23 A3SSMU
Long 10'423.21 13.56 A7SSMU
Long 9'975.38 8.79 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie positiv: Nach Kurssturz zieht Credit Suisse Schnäppchenjäger an - Banken senken reihenweise CS-Kursziele
Roche-Aktie sinkt: Gute Ergebnisse bei Augenmittel Vabysmo erzielt - Roche-Aktionärsgruppe mit 65 Prozent der Inhaberaktien
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verliert am Freitagvormittag
PayPal-Zahlen fallen besser aus als erhofft - Chef plant Abschied: PayPal-Aktie im Plus
Bitcoin-Kurszyklus: Ist die letzte Phase des Bärenmarktes erreicht?
Rückkehr der Zinssorgen bremst Börsen aus: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
adidas-Aktie verliert zweistellig: adidas warnt vor Umsatzrückgang und operativem Ergebniseinbruch 2023
Deutsche Post-Aktie fällt: Tarifverhandlungen zwischen ver.di und Post scheitern
Ethereum-Blockchain bekommt neues Upgrade: So könnte sich das "Shanghai Fork" auf den Kryptomarkt auswirken
Erneutes Kursdebakel bei Credit Suisse

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.