Kaiser Associates and DiliVer form Strategic Partnership

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaiser Associates (Washington, DC), a global strategy consulting firm, is pleased to announce a new strategic business partnership with DiliVer (Annapolis, MD), an award-winning financial technology (FinTech) Mergers and Acquisition (M&A)/capital markets packaged software vendor. Together, Kaiser and DiliVer provide complementary solution components throughout the buy-side M&A due diligence process.

Kaiser's Private Equity and M&A Practice partners with active acquirers ranging from middle market to large cap firms, as well as a variety of industry-oriented strategic acquirers, typically with corporate development departments. The practice delivers M&A-related advisory services including deal generation, threshold question testing, market sizing, commercial due diligence, portfolio operations, and exit.

During confirmatory due diligence, DiliVer's MAST (M&A Software Tools) TM Scored Due Diligence (SDD) SaaS applications generate digital scorecards that measure enterprise performance to date and growth potential in the future for investors to make metrics-based deal decisions. The scorecards can also be used during pre-transaction deal sourcing for applicant funneling and for post-transaction portfolio management and post-merger integration.

Kevin Slayden, Kaiser's Senior Vice President of the Private Equity and M&A Practice notes, "Kaiser and DiliVer recognize a shared ability to create value for each other's business. We see an opportunity to better serve our respective client bases and bring our services to new clients via this strategic partnership."

Neil Kleinberg, DiliVer's founder and CEO adds, "Kaiser has the geographic presence and sterling track record to help DiliVer expand its buy-side market base internationally. Their services combined with our software will provide our joint customers with unmatched due diligence capabilities, improving post-transaction outcomes and optimizing the productivity and efficiency of the due diligence process."

About Kaiser Associates (http://www.kaiserassociates.com)

Kaiser Associates is a global strategy consulting firm that set the standard for "fact-based" strategy and implementation. Since founding in 1981, Kaiser has deployed unmatched 360⁰ research capability and rigorous analytics to generate original, granular insights that help our clients turn their most difficult challenges into game-changing growth and productivity opportunities. Today, Kaiser continues to approach every engagement with an entrepreneurial spirit, often operating like a start-up to remain nimble and agile with a bias towards action. We are privileged to be a preferred thought partner to some of the world's most admired companies, currently working with 8 of 2020 Fortune's Global 50 most admired. Kaiser supports global clients from our headquarters in Washington, DC and offices in London, Hong Kong and Sao Paolo.

About DiliVer (http://www.diliver.com)

Winner of the 2019 Moxie award in the software category as a disruptor in the M&A community, DiliVer's Enterprise Performance and Growth (EP&G) Scorecard software tools provide advanced analytics that help improve the quality and reduce the risk of M&A transactions for strategic/financial buyers, all stages of sellers, and their intermediaries when forming new combined entities. Its cloud/Software-as-a-Service(SaaS) products, along with complementary consulting services and industry-specific market data, also provide additional transaction life-cycle benefits, including a less painful and more accurate due diligence process, and, when connected with other M&A software packages, better deal sourcing, valuations, portfolio management, and post-merger integrations. DiliVer's customers either perform M&A financial, legal, or operational (its sweet spot) due diligence services directly or outsource such services from M&A ecosystem providers.

SOURCE Kaiser Associates