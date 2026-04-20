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20.04.2026 10:59:55

Kailera Therapeutics Begins Trading On Nasdaq On Completion Of $625 Mln IPO

(RTTNews) - Kailera Therapeutics, Inc (KLRA)., a portfolio company of London-listed RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd, completed a $625 million initial public offering that set a record as the largest-ever biotech IPO by proceeds, RTW Bio said on Monday.

The company said that the IPO was upsized from $500 million, with 39 million shares priced at $16 each. That valuation marked a 47 percent increase from RTW Bio's carrying value as of March 31 and a 49 percent gain on cost.

Kailera began trading on the Nasdaq under ticker 'KLRA' on April 17. Shares closed the first day up 62.5 percent at $26, pushing the valuation uplift to 139 percent versus RTW Bio's March 31 holding value and 143 percent versus cost.

Before the IPO, Kailera made up 3.5 percent of RTW Bio's NAV.

RTW Bio said the deal underscores two parts of its strategy: its "newco creation" model and the value in its private portfolio. RTW Investments co-led Kailera's 2024 Series A with Bain Capital Life Sciences. As of March 31, 24 percent of RTW Bio's NAV was allocated to private investments, including Kailera.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Kailera were losing 0.04 percent after hours at $25.99, after closing Friday's regular trading 62.50 percent higher at $26.00

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Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:

Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)

️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?

Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell

Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:11 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
06:02 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Tech-Werte auf Rekordjagd
17.04.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
17.04.26 Anleger halten sich zurück
17.04.26 Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.04.26 Giganten unter Druck: United Airlines prüft Übernahme von American Airlines
16.04.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’796.90 19.89 B62SOU
Short 14’099.76 13.84 SJQB8U
Short 14’617.05 8.95 S6WBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’228.89 20.04.2026 10:55:43
Long 12’675.19 19.46 SGHBWU
Long 12’373.83 13.56 S9OBOU
Long 11’866.19 8.95 SKTB3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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