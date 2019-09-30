Kai Wärn to become Chairman of the Board of Electrolux Professional AB

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AB Electrolux ("Electrolux") today announced the appointment of Kai Wärn as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrolux Professional AB ("Electrolux Professional"), the company intended to be distributed to AB Electrolux shareholders in 2020.

As previously announced, Electrolux Professional is intended to be distributed to the shareholders of Electrolux and listed during the first half of 2020, subject to shareholder approval. As a step in the preparations for the distribution and intended listing, Electrolux has appointed Kai Wärn as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrolux Professional.

Kai Wärn is President and CEO of Husqvarna AB. He is also a board member of Husqvarna AB and AB Electrolux. He has a M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

"Kai Wärn is an excellent business leader with diversified industrial experience and a global perspective who can support Electrolux Professional reaching its full potential as a stand-alone company," said Staffan Bohman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrolux.

Electrolux Professional will remain a fully-owned subsidiary of Electrolux until the intended distribution and listing.

