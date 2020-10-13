Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
13.10.2020 06:32:00

Kahoot! AS: Equity Private Placement to SoftBank

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot! AS ("Kahoot!" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a private placement to a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. ("SoftBank"), through issuance of 43,000,000 new shares, at a price of NOK 46 per share, raising NOK 1,978 million (appr. USD 215 million) in gross proceeds to the Company (the "Private Placement").

Kahoot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kahoot!)

The Private Placement was resolved by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") on 13 October 2020 pursuant to the authorization granted to the Board by the general meeting of the Company on 28 September 2020.

Kahoot! is experiencing strong momentum and accelerated adoption as enterprises increasingly seek engaging, trustworthy and user-friendly ways to build corporate culture, educate and interact. At the same time, schools and educators are looking to enhance the learning experience, whether virtually or in the classroom. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to finance accelerated growth through value-creating non-organic opportunities and continue to build a unique platform company.

The Private Placement implies a deviation from the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights to subscribe for and be allocated new shares. SoftBank was not a shareholder in Kahoot! prior to the Private Placement and the transaction is in compliance with the equal treatment obligations under the continuing obligations of companies admitted to trading on Merkur Market and Oslo Børs' Circular no. 2/2014. The Board has, when making its resolution to complete the Private Placement, emphasized that SoftBank will strengthen the Company's shareholder base as an investor with deep expertise and experience owning and developing software companies. Further, the Private Placement involves limited financial dilution to existing shareholders, which the Board considers as justifiable when taking into account the expected contribution of the Private Placement to the long-term success of the Company. The Board is of the view that the Private Placement is in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders.

Payment for the new shares shall be made on 14 October 2020, and the new shares will be issued as soon as the share capital increase in the Company pertaining to the issuance of the new shares has been registered in the Norwegian Registry of Business Enterprises.

Following registration of the capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement, the Company's share capital will be NOK 44,360,522.60 divided into 443,605,226 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10. SoftBank will own 43,000,000 shares representing 9.69% of the total number of shares in issue.

SoftBank has entered into an agreement with the Company pursuant to which it has undertaken for a period of 6 months from completion of the Private Placement not to increase its ownership interest in the Company to 10% or more of the total number of shares in the Company. The Company may waive SoftBank's obligations under the stand-still agreement at any time.

ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Arctic Securities AS and Goldman Sachs International (collectively, the "Managers") are placement agents to Kahoot! and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is legal counsel to Kahoot! in connection with the Private Placement.

About Kahoot! AS

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our game-based learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and play learning games that drive serious engagement. In addition, our family of apps takes math learning to a new level and empowers children to learn to read through play. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, more than 200 million games have been played on the Kahoot! platform with over one billion participating players in 200 countries. The company is headquartered in Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Denmark and Spain. Let's play!

Media contact:
Falguni Bhuta
falguni@kahoot.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kahoot-as-equity-private-placement-to-softbank-301150797.html

SOURCE Kahoot!

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 238.80
1.79 %
Alcon 57.14
1.75 %
Geberit 553.20
1.50 %
Swiss Re 71.48
1.39 %
Givaudan 4’042.00
1.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.20
0.12 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 219.60
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 320.40
-0.12 %
Novartis 80.43
-0.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
12.10.20
Conflicting Scenarios for Growth
12.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unseren neuen Single BRCs
12.10.20
SMI noch mit angezogener Handbremse unterwegs
12.10.20
Nun wird es ernst
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
Ankündigung am Dienstag: Diese neuen iPhones wird Apple wohl vorstellen
Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün
Landis+Gyr-Aktie bricht ein: Verlust im ersten Halbjahr
US-Senator will Börsengang von Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial verzögern
Tesla-Aktie in Grün: Zeitplan für die Genehmigung der deutschen Tesla-Fabrik offen
AstraZeneca-Aktie freundlich: AstraZeneca erhält 486 Millionen Dollar für Corona-Bekämpfung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften am Dienstag unentschlossen eröffnen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlagen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB