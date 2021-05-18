KAG Announces Future Leadership Team

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. ("KAG") recently announced to its employees a transition in leadership of the organization. After serving nearly 40 years in the transportation industry, current President and CEO Bruce Blaise, has made the decision to retire to spend more time with his family.

Effective June 1, 2021, Charlie DeLacey, current chief financial officer (CFO), will become chief executive officer (CEO), andGrant Mitchell, current chief operating officer (COO), will take on the additional responsibilities of president.

According to Blaise, "Planning for this transition has been in place for several years now and these two talented leaders are well poised to take KAG to the next level of growth and success. This is an exciting time for the future of our organization as Charlie and Grant move forward with the energy and passion that our employees and customers have come to expect from our leadership team."

DeLacey has served as CFO from 2018 to present and has been with the company since 2011. He's a member of the board of directors for National Tank Truck Carriers and serves on various committees for the American Trucking Associations. He also serves on the boards of various community organizations.

Before being named president and COO, Grant Mitchell served as COO of KAG since 2018. He joined KAG in 2013 as a result of the acquisition of RTL-Westcan Group of Companies in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. His professional affiliations include serving on the boards of the Canadian Trucking Alliance, Ontario Trucking Association, Alberta Motor Transport Association, and Fleet Resolutions Insurance LTD (chairman). Mitchell is also involved with civic organizations in his community.

Dennis Nash, KAG executive chairman of the board stated, "Charlie and Grant have been key contributors of the KAG leadership team for many years. They each have significant experience with the industry, customers, investors, but most importantly, with KAG's people and culture which is built around an uncompromising commitment to be the employer of choice."

"We would like to thank Bruce for his exceptional leadership and his genuine caring for the safety, security and wellbeing of our employees, customers, community and environment," continued Nash. "He successfully steered KAG through one of the most challenging times in our history as a result of the COVID pandemic and has been instrumental in continuing to position KAG as the leading tank truck transporter and logistics provider in North America. We wish him the best in his retirement."

The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. ( www.thekag.com ) operates through its six groups consisting of Fuels, Specialty Products, Food Products, Merchant Gas, KAG Canada and KAG Logistics. The company has terminal and satellite locations in 40 states and seven Canadian provinces and territories, with the ability to deliver within all 48 contiguous states, Canada and Mexico. KAG also provides specialized supply chain logistics services through KAG Logistics ( www.kaglogistics.com ).

