Kadant Aktie 1256196 / US48282T1043
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
19.02.2026 02:29:12
Kadant Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Kadant Inc. (KAI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $24.03 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $24.03 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Kadant Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.79 million or $2.27 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $286.20 million from $258.03 million last year.
Kadant Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $24.03 Mln. vs. $24.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.04 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $286.20 Mln vs. $258.03 Mln last year.
FY26 Revenue Guidance: $1.160 Bln - $1.185 Bln. FY26 EPS Guidance: $10.40 to $10.75. Q1 26 Revenue Guidance: $270 Mln - $280 Mln. Q1 26 EPS Guidance: $1.78 - $1.88.
Nachrichten zu Kadant Inc.
|
17.02.26
|Ausblick: Kadant gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25
|Ausblick: Kadant legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)