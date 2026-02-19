Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.02.2026 02:29:12

Kadant Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

Kadant
273.75 EUR -2.23%
(RTTNews) - Kadant Inc. (KAI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $24.03 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $24.03 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kadant Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.79 million or $2.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $286.20 million from $258.03 million last year.

Kadant Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.03 Mln. vs. $24.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.04 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $286.20 Mln vs. $258.03 Mln last year.

FY26 Revenue Guidance: $1.160 Bln - $1.185 Bln. FY26 EPS Guidance: $10.40 to $10.75. Q1 26 Revenue Guidance: $270 Mln - $280 Mln. Q1 26 EPS Guidance: $1.78 - $1.88.