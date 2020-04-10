K2 Kinetics Hires Industry Veteran Jim Brown

YORK, Pa., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jim is a great hire for K2. His 30+ years of experience in engineering will be a perfect complement to our collective skill-sets as a company," said Ben McGlaughlin, General Manager. "Jim's deep understanding operations within a technical business will enable K2 to accelerate other aspects of our business. Jim will lead the project team and ensure our mechanical engineering remains focused on world-class integration", he went on to add.

In addition to his leadership roles and focus, Jim has worked in more granular and detailed areas of parts manufacturing such as connectors, tool & die, military vehicles, and corrugated machinery. Jim shares the K2 commitment to quality, continuous improvement, and learning. He is passionate about contributing in these areas, as well as applying his leadership experience while supporting K2's valued culture.

"We spent the last six months looking for a senior partner and found great candidates. We were very fortunate to have several people to choose from and each would have played a big role in the future of K2, but Jim's credentials and personal character stood out. As we grow into the next decade I can see the foundation being built to what we have planned for some time" added Kevin Keller, Managing Director of K2.

Jim's first day with the company will be Monday, April 13th 2020.

For more information, contact K2 at Hello@K2Kinetics.com or call toll-free 800-995-2832

