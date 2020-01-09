K12 BLOOM Partners with PowerSchool to Bring Integrated Data Exchange with Leading Student Information System, PowerSchool SIS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LEAN Frog Digital DBA K12 BLOOM is excited to join the PowerSchool Partner Program to provide seamless data exchange for clients. "As the leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, PowerSchool supports more than 13,000 schools and district organizations, and more than 45 million students worldwide," said K12 BLOOM co-founder Byron Headrick. "By entering this partnership with PowerSchool, our BLOOM Student Behavior, Threat Assessment, and Interventions software platform is able to optimize data entry, ensure data integrity, and protect sensitive student information."

This partnership is a win-win for teachers and administrators as current student information and class rosters are designed to sync between BLOOM and the PowerSchool SIS without requiring annual set-up or duplicate data entry. The transfer of data between the systems is designed to reduce the time spent documenting positive and negative student behavior, so the focus can remain on student learning. K12 BLOOM and PowerSchool share this objective – enabling schools to optimize their systems to help students.

"At PowerSchool, we are committed to working with partners to enable our customers to streamline data management and transfer, maximize efficiency, protect student data, and minimize frustrations associated with using multiple software applications," said PowerSchool Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Alan Taylor. "We're pleased to welcome K12 BLOOM to the PowerSchool Partner Program."

About K12 BLOOM

LEAN Frog Digital DBA K12 BLOOM is an affiliate of LEAN Frog Business Solutions, Inc., the leading Lean Six Sigma consulting and technology provider for PK12 public schools. K12 BLOOM helps school systems improve operational efficiencies through technology enhancements that increase the value delivered to students, staff, parents, and communities. Our flagship product BLOOM provides seamless, automated workflows for proactive monitoring, managing, and reporting of Student Behavior, Threat Assessments, and Interventions. BLOOM is customized to meet each school's code of conduct and local/state threat assessment requirements. Visit http://www.K12bloom.com to learn more or to schedule a demo, or you can email us at K12bloom@theleanleap.com for future product releases and information on pricing.

About PowerSchool

At PowerSchool, we believe in the simple truth that every student deserves the best opportunities in life. That's why our mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way. From the front office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance, and HR. Today, we're proud to be the leading provider of K-12 education application technology supporting over 45 million students in over 80 countries. Visit http://www.powerschool.com to learn more.

For more information on PowerSchool's Partner Program, visit

https://www.powerschool.com/company/partners/ or email PartnerProgram@PowerSchool.com.

