02.02.2021 19:00:00

K1 Packaging Group Introduces the First Landa Digital Printing Press on the West Coast in the United States

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Packaging Group (www.k1packaging.com), a leading provider of custom packaging solutions for consumer products, is proud to announce expanded production services with the recent installation of a Landa S10 Nanographic Printing® Press. The Landa S10 breaks color, speed, and substrate barriers using the Nanographic Printing® process, Landa's exclusive application of nanotechnology for digital printing. K1's Landa S10 is the first Landa digital press to be installed on the west coast of the U.S.

K1 Packaging Group Introduces the First Landa Nanotechnology Press on the West Coast in the United States

The Landa S10's advanced, powerful digital processing platform supports real time quality control and a highly efficient, streamlined workflow that minimizes waste. These components put the Landa S10 in easy compliance with K1's sustainability initiatives and environmental certifications.

In addition to unprecedented quality and speed - 6,500 sheets per hour, and five times the throughput of any other digital press on the market - K1's customers, comprised of exclusive luxury, health and beauty, pharmaceutical, and electronics brands; will have access to multiple advanced features including limitless version and personalization capabilities, as well as counterfeit prevention and product authenticity verification.

"As an industry leader in technology and innovation, Landa Digital Printing has made an incredible contribution to the package printing sector with the Nanographic press. Landa's advanced implementation of nanotechnology for printing and powerful digital processing is boosting efficiency significantly," says Mike Tsai, CEO of K1 Packaging Group. "When we were looking to expand our operation, Landa and its S10 was the perfect solution because its scalability and upward compatibility will help us meet customer demand for years to come."

Edu Meytal, Vice President for Global Business at Landa Digital Printing, says that package printing's soaring worldwide growth (expected to reach USD $440.6 billion in 2024, up from USD $350.6 billion in 20191) comes as the segment undergoes substantial change. To comply with new regulatory actions as well as to satisfy their own customers, brand owners are passing new requirements on to their packaging partners. "This is where true partnerships with customers can make a huge difference," Meytal says. "K1's brand owner customers proactively discuss their long-term plans so that K1 can provide input and be prepared."

Meytal goes on to say that the packaging printers best positioned to serve the expanded market will satisfy brands' requirements with a variety of offerings, including short runs with variable and personalized options, anti-counterfeiting solutions, finishing options, and sustainability. As such, he says that K1 Packaging Group, equipped with the Landa S10, is a good example of a package printer ready to support this next wave of expansion.

"K1's technical, artistic, environmental and business acumen is strong. You have to give them credit for doing their homework and executing meaningful initiatives," Meytal says.

K-1 Packaging Group (www.k1packaging.com) is an industry-leading provider of custom packaging solutions for consumer products for over three-decades. Offering fully integrated services from start to finish, the California-based and internationally operated print packaging company conceptualizes, designs, prototypes, validates, and manufactures. Its sister companies include Everest Formulations (www.everestpackaging.com), an industry leader in providing turnkey solutions for contract packaging of nutraceutical products and dietary supplements, along with Denali Innovations (www.denali-innovations.com) a leading designer and manufacturer of premium custom packaging for the regulated medical and recreational cannabis industry.

1 Packaging Printing Market, Global Forecast to 2024, MarketsandMarkets Research Private Ltd., 2020

K1 Packaging Group and its first print run on the Landa S10.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k1-packaging-group-introduces-the-first-landa-digital-printing-press-on-the-west-coast-in-the-united-states-301219430.html

SOURCE K1 Packaging Group

