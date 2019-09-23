+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
23.09.2019

K Street Group Announces Representation in DAVOS SWITZERLAND

LEBANON, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its global strategy to increase its presence and client base outside the United States, The K Street Group announced today that it has established representation in Davos, Switzerland.

The K Street Group selected Davos, a very small town in the Swiss Alps, not because of its popular ski resorts, but rather it is host to the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) every January.

The World Economic Forum is an International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. There are among around 3,000 participants drawn from all over the world and from every sphere of influence including, business, government, civil society, academia, arts and culture, and media.

The representation in Davos will be led by Marc Dietiker, a resident of Davos Platz. Marc holds a Master's Degree in International Security and Risk Management. He has been associated with The K Street Group for about two years and brings to the table, a combination of 18 years of professional experience between his service with the Swiss State Police and military. He has also been assigned to international organizations and the military in crisis and war zones for several years.

Marc is extremely knowledgable in the operational, security, and logistical aspects of ensuring that K Street Group clients attending the WEF are safe and secure at all times. He has already been deployed nine times at the WEF in the security sector. Being a resident of Davos assures that Marc is very familiar with this event and its environment.

About The K Street Group

The K Street Group delivers customized security and risk mitigation services for public and private sector corporations, groups and individuals. Its experienced subject-matter experts deliver effective solutions and flexible professional services for any situation, anywhere in the world. For more information contact Robert Aromando, Chief Operations Officer at baromando@kstreetassociates.org or 908-200-7344 and visit http://www.kstreetgroupsecurity.com

 

SOURCE The K Street Group

