18.07.2019 02:00:00

K-Safety EXPO 2019 to be held this September

SEOUL, South Korea, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of the Interior and Safety of South Korea announced that K-Safety EXPO 2019 (Korea International Safety and Security Expo) will be held for three days from September 25-27 at KINTEX.

K-Safety Expo 2018

South Korea has recently suffered from natural disasters and construction site related accidents. Owing to these incidents, it aims to reduce the disaster rate and to foster and develop the industry of safety to realize a safe society.

The K-Safety Expo, Korea's largest trade fair focused on local safety industry, has been held in cooperation with Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Trade and Gyeonggi-do Province every year Since 2015.

The Expo is in steady growth with 435 companies and government agencies plus 54,000 visitors participating in the previous expo; domestic and overseas buyers of 43 companies from 18 countries also participated.

The 5th Korea Innovative Safety & Security Expo 2019 will offer visitors a total exhibition experience in a pan-governmental way and is expected to exceed the safety exhibition of the previous year.

Related government ministries, local government and government office are highly involved in the Expo. They are concurrently in the process of improving safety policies of each government department with R&D, and conferences. The expo is expected to be an educational place to advance the safety consciousness by giving out safety awards and setting up the "safety experience village".

The Expo will focus on the general safety industry such as disasters, fire safety, industrial safety, construction safety, security, living safety, transport safety, and government policy.

This year, visitors will be introduced to the latest disaster safety technology combined with the world's first 5G tech, which will be commercialized at the Innovative Technology Zone.

Additionally, the expo will promote the meaning, reason and risk of fine dust through the newly operating special booth for fine dust.

Early this year, K-Safety EXPO 2019 was approved by UFI (Union des Foires Internationales) for international exhibition certification. Accordingly, it will be a developed exhibition with the public confidence and global competitive power.

For more information, please contact K-Safety Expo 2019 Secretariat at +82-31-995-8270 or visit the official website at www.k-safetyexpo.com. There will be special benefits such as accommodation for foreign buyers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-safety-expo-2019-to-be-held-this-september-300886295.html

SOURCE KINTEX

