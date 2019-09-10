10.09.2019 04:00:00

K.E. Group and Plug and Play to launch strategic partnership in Thailand

BANGKOK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K.E. Group, one of Thailand's largest real estate investors and developers, has announced a strategic partnership with Plug and Play, a global innovation platform, to join as a Founding Anchor Partner for its new smart cities program in Thailand. Through this partnership, K.E. Group intends to leverage Plug and Play's global ecosystem to identify the latest cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation across its business units.

"As one of Thailand's largest real estate developers, we see the need to constantly strive for innovation. Plug and Play's established global network will allow us to gain access to the latest technologies and identify key strategies that we can implement in our business units," said Kaveepan Eiamsakulrat, Executive Chairman K.E. Group

"Plug and Play's inaugural program in Thailand will focus on a Smart Cities theme that will bring together key players across industries and verticals such as Real Estate, Energy & Sustainability, Mobility & IoT, and Digital Health," said Shawn Dehpanah, Vice President, APAC, Plug and Play.

"Our demand-driven and stage-agnostic approach provides Corporate Partners with unique access to solutions catered to solve their pain points and welcome the consumer-driven digital era. Our tested and best-in-class methodology will assist to facilitate a scalable platform for collaborations between startups and corporations based in Thailand and connected to our regional and global networks." 

Going in harmony with the Government of Thailand's Smart Cities Project which aims to establish 100 smart cities nationwide by 2022, Plug and Play aims to provide its partners with horizontal access to its global ecosystem of startups across the US, Europe and Asia. With more partners set to join its smart cities platform in Thailand, Plug and Play will continue expanding its reach within the thriving innovation scene in the region. 

Plug and Play's official launch event in Thailand will take place on the 17th of September. The event will showcase featured panel discussions from industry experts, as well as startup pitches from Plug and Play's global ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/pnpthailand.

About K.E. Group

K.E. Group is a leading real estate investor, developer, and operator of upscale properties across different asset classes with over 19 properties (existing and in pipeline) representing over THB 25 billion in total value (as of Q1 2019). K.E. Group has become a regarded leader in the high-end housing and the upscale community and lifestyle shopping center segments and is now expanding into new areas such as luxury condominiums, office, and mixed-use developments. Currently, we have 10 properties in the pipeline that are expected to be completed in the next three years.

About Plug and Play

At Plug and Play, our core objective is to catalyze technological advancement. Over the past 13 years, we have built the largest innovation platform on the planet, bringing together startups, investors, and blue-chip corporations. We are now active in more than 28 locations globally, including U.S., China, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Singapore and Indonesia. We are experts in facilitating meaningful introductions, investing in startups, and bringing together key stakeholders into one world-changing network.

Plug and Play Contact:
Plug and Play APAC
apac-marketing@pnptc.com

Official Launch Event:
17 September, 02:00pm - 09:00pm
https://bit.ly/pnpthailand

SOURCE Plug and Play

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Gold vor EZB-Sitzung in Wartestellung
09.09.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: SMI - Gelingt der Durchbruch durch die Widerstandszone?
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
09.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Autocall Step-Down BRCs mit europäischer Barriere
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Dow Jones endet stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage
AT&T-Aktie steigt: Elliott-Hedgefonds macht Druck bei AT&T
Barclays muss weitere 1,6 Milliarden Pfund zurückstellen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Dow Jones endet stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag schlussendlich nach unten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas höher. Die US-Börsen gingen verhalten optimistisch in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog zum Wochenauftakt der Optimismus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB