K.E. Group and Plug and Play to launch strategic partnership in Thailand

BANGKOK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K.E. Group, one of Thailand's largest real estate investors and developers, has announced a strategic partnership with Plug and Play, a global innovation platform, to join as a Founding Anchor Partner for its new smart cities program in Thailand. Through this partnership, K.E. Group intends to leverage Plug and Play's global ecosystem to identify the latest cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation across its business units.

"As one of Thailand's largest real estate developers, we see the need to constantly strive for innovation. Plug and Play's established global network will allow us to gain access to the latest technologies and identify key strategies that we can implement in our business units," said Kaveepan Eiamsakulrat, Executive Chairman K.E. Group.

"Plug and Play's inaugural program in Thailand will focus on a Smart Cities theme that will bring together key players across industries and verticals such as Real Estate, Energy & Sustainability, Mobility & IoT, and Digital Health," said Shawn Dehpanah, Vice President, APAC, Plug and Play.

"Our demand-driven and stage-agnostic approach provides Corporate Partners with unique access to solutions catered to solve their pain points and welcome the consumer-driven digital era. Our tested and best-in-class methodology will assist to facilitate a scalable platform for collaborations between startups and corporations based in Thailand and connected to our regional and global networks."

Going in harmony with the Government of Thailand's Smart Cities Project which aims to establish 100 smart cities nationwide by 2022, Plug and Play aims to provide its partners with horizontal access to its global ecosystem of startups across the US, Europe and Asia. With more partners set to join its smart cities platform in Thailand, Plug and Play will continue expanding its reach within the thriving innovation scene in the region.

Plug and Play's official launch event in Thailand will take place on the 17th of September. The event will showcase featured panel discussions from industry experts, as well as startup pitches from Plug and Play's global ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/pnpthailand.

About K.E. Group

K.E. Group is a leading real estate investor, developer, and operator of upscale properties across different asset classes with over 19 properties (existing and in pipeline) representing over THB 25 billion in total value (as of Q1 2019). K.E. Group has become a regarded leader in the high-end housing and the upscale community and lifestyle shopping center segments and is now expanding into new areas such as luxury condominiums, office, and mixed-use developments. Currently, we have 10 properties in the pipeline that are expected to be completed in the next three years.

About Plug and Play

At Plug and Play, our core objective is to catalyze technological advancement. Over the past 13 years, we have built the largest innovation platform on the planet, bringing together startups, investors, and blue-chip corporations. We are now active in more than 28 locations globally, including U.S., China, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Singapore and Indonesia. We are experts in facilitating meaningful introductions, investing in startups, and bringing together key stakeholders into one world-changing network.

Plug and Play Contact:

Plug and Play APAC

apac-marketing@pnptc.com

Official Launch Event:

17 September, 02:00pm - 09:00pm

https://bit.ly/pnpthailand

