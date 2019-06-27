27.06.2019 20:47:00

K-12 support workers in SD51 reach tentative agreement

GRAND FORKS, BC, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 2098, K-12 support workers at SD51 (Boundary), reached a tentative agreement on June 25, following four bargaining sessions that began in April.

Logo: Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) (CNW Group/Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE))

"The commitment and creativity shown by the bargaining committee and our National Representative, along with respectful sessions with the employer, made this round of bargaining very successful," said CUPE 2098 President Janet Thorpe.

The tentative agreement also incorporates the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September. The current K-12 agreement expires on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school districts, the collective agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed in June.

CUPE 2098 members, who provide a wide variety of services that support students, include Education Assistants, Custodians, Trades and Maintenance, Clerical, Bus Drivers, IT, Student Supervisors, and Crossing Guards.

The local represents approximately 100 members who provide K-12 support services in Christina Lake, Grand Forks, Greenwood, Midway, Rock Creek, Beaverdell, and Big White in SD51 (Boundary).

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca. 

 

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

Nachrichten

