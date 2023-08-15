|
Jyske Bank’s Financial Calendar 2024
Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2024:
|Announcement of the 2023 results
|27 February
|Annual report 2023
|27 February
|Risk management report 2023
|27 February
|Interim report for the first quarter of 2024
|7 May
|Interim report for the first half of 2024
|20 August
|Interim report for the first nine months of 2024
|29 October
Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 21 March 2024. Items to be included on the agenda
must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 7 February 2024.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|austriamicrosystems AG / Meyer Burger Technology AG
|128206789
|49.00 %
|18.50 %
|Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Logitech International SA
|128206790
|60.00 %
|13.75 %
|Tesla Inc.
|128210424
|56.00 %
|13.00 %
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
