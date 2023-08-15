Jyske Bank’s Financial Calendar 2024

Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2024:

Announcement of the 2023 results 27 February Annual report 2023 27 February Risk management report 2023 27 February Interim report for the first quarter of 2024 7 May Interim report for the first half of 2024 20 August Interim report for the first nine months of 2024 29 October

Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 21 March 2024. Items to be included on the agenda

must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 7 February 2024.

