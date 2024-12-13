Jyske Bank accepts fine

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’716 0.3%  SPI 15’616 0.1%  Dow 43’914 -0.5%  DAX 20’426 0.1%  Euro 0.9345 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’966 0.1%  Gold 2’684 0.1%  Bitcoin 89’326 0.1%  Dollar 0.8932 0.1%  Öl 73.5 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Swiss Re-Aktie: Swiss Re schraubt Gewinnziel für 2025 hoch
BYD fordert Preisreduktionen: Droht eine neue Eskalation im chinesischen Automarkt?
Goldpreis: Aufwärtstrend stockt
Bilanz und Ausblick treibt Broadcom-Aktie auf Allzeithoch
Evonik-Aktie: Evonik ordnet Geschäftsbereiche neu
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Jyske Bank A-S Aktie [Valor: 1971557 / ISIN: DK0010307958]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.12.2024 08:30:00

Jyske Bank accepts fine

Jyske Bank A-S
66.70 CHF 0%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Jyske Bank has accepted a fine of just below DKK 24m for during the period from March 2010 to September 2021 not having complied with the requirements of the Danish Act on Measures to Prevent Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism with respect to customer due diligence procedures and duty of inspection on 35 clients with mortgage loans in Southern Europe.

The portfolio in question is a small liquidation portfolio at Jyske Bank’s Keyplan Mortgage unit, and the loans were established before 2012. The customers in question only have a mortgage and are making repayments on it, and they do not have access to payment accounts or other products in Jyske Bank.

”We immediately addressed the specific shortcomings in the handling of the mortgage loans when they became known. In general, we have a strong and comprehensive focus on the combating of financial crime and money laundering”, says Peter Schleidt, Managing Director, Jyske Bank.

”Throughout the process, we have cooperated with the Danish Special Crime Unit, and we are pleased that the case is now closed”, concludes Peter Schleidt.

Jyske Bank has no further comments.


Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Attachment


Analysen zu Jyske Bank A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch

🔔🔔🔔 ﻿Im heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Dr. Ralf Seiz, CEO und Gründer der Finreon AG, spannende Einblicke in innovative Anlagelösungen. Als Spin-off der Universität St. Gallen bietet Finreon Strategien an, die Diversifikation und Risikomanagement vereinen – unter anderem durch die systematische Reduktion von Aktienkonzentrationen und die Nutzung von Volatilitätsprämien.

Zusammen mit dem Investmentstrategen François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel von BX Swiss spricht der promovierte Ökonom auch über die aktuellen wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen und gibt exklusive Einblicke in seine persönlichen Anlageprojekte.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Am Widerstand abgedreht
12.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
12.12.24 SMI stoppt Talfahrt
12.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.12.2024
11.12.24 Why Young Professionals are Giving Back Through Mentorship
11.12.24 BP"s Wandel vom Öl-Giganten zum Wegbereiter der Energiewende
11.12.24 Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch
10.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’236.36 18.93 BLJS4U
Short 12’454.79 13.97 OBSSMU
Short 12’943.88 8.79 5FUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’715.85 12.12.2024 17:30:18
Long 11’259.15 19.73 SSSMPU
Long 10’995.29 13.81 SSRMOU
Long 10’543.35 8.99 SSDMNU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB senkt Leitzins überraschend deutlich: SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst fester -- Wall Street schliesslich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich höher
SNB senkt den Leitzins
XRP Prognose: Ist ein Anstieg auf über 60 US Dollar möglich?
Freude bei Trump Media-Anlegern: Trump läutet heute NYSE-Eröffnungsglocke - Aktie zeitweise höher
Helvetia-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich nach: Helvetia will mit neuem Strategiefokus profitabler werden
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Crypto All-Stars befindet sich im Finish: Ist es ratsam, jetzt noch zu investieren?
Schindler-Titel tiefer: Bei Schindler endet Ära Napoli - Paolo Compagna folgt als CEO
NVIDIA-CEO Huang nennt diese Aktie als nächsten KI-Profiteur
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Siemens Energy-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten