Juvare Expands Operations in Canadian Market

Market-leading incident and crisis management technology provider opens Canadian satellite office led by key hire

ATLANTA and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Juvare, the leader in incident and crisis management and response technology, and maker of WebEOC, announced today that the company will significantly expand its presence in Canada with a key hire and satellite office in Vancouver, BC.

Following a string of key client partnerships in Canada including British Columbia Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office, as well as building on its longstanding work with Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization and the City of Ottawa, Juvare will increase its focus on the Canadian market by establishing an additional office in the region. Juvare's Canadian sales will be led by Mike Morrow, Director of Business Development, Juvare Canada, who brings more than 30 years of emergency management and operations experience in Canada to the Juvare team.

"I have been working with Juvare for a very long time as both a user and reseller of WebEOC," remarked Morrow. "Juvare places the same value that I do on building collaborative customer relationships, creating world class solutions that are proven effective during disasters, and being nimble in its approach, so it is only fitting that I join the team and continue to help serve and grow the Canadian emergency management market that I am very passionate about."

Juvare already supports the preparedness and response efforts of civilian authorities and provincial agencies charged with protecting more than 11 million Canadian citizens. Additionally, Juvare supports federal agencies and private corporations across the country.

Juvare will offer its complete product line including its industry-leading emergency management platform, WebEOC, and Juvare Exchange. The company will continue its Canadian expansion through direct sales and by leveraging strategic partnerships in the region. Morrow will be a part of the expanding worldwide sales team, led by Sam Klietz, Chief Client Officer, based in Juvare's Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. headquarters.

"We look forward to deepening our commitment to the Canadian market," Klietz said. "We are confident that Juvare will continue to deliver superior incident and crisis management technology to help make the region better prepared, connected and effective in responding to and recovering from natural and man-made disasters."

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Juvare currently has an additional U.S. office in Washington D.C., a European office in Kaunas, Lithuania, and an Asia-Pacific office in Wellington, New Zealand.

"Emergency preparedness is a global initiative," said Juvare Chief Executive Officer Bob Watson. "The Canadian market offers a tremendous opportunity to provide the most advanced emergency management and situational awareness technology available today to government agencies, healthcare facilities, corporations, and higher education institutions."

ABOUT JUVARE:

Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and incident management and response technology. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com/ca.

PRESS CONTACT | Josh Byrd | VP, Marketing | Juvare | josh.byrd@juvare.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juvare-expands-operations-in-canadian-market-301147013.html

SOURCE Juvare