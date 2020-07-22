Justrite's New Portable Hand Washing Station Minimizes Spread of COVID-19 and Germs in the Workplace

CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justrite, a global leader in industrial safety products, announces the launch of the Portable Hand Washing Station, a mobile, self-contained hand cleansing system that allows employees to effectively wash hands in any location.

Mark McElhinny, the President and CEO of the Justrite Safety Group, says the Portable Hand Washing Station is a practical tool against the spread of germs and viruses in the workplace.

"As COVID-19 infections numbers continue to rise in various parts of the country, businesses need an easy but effective method to ensure the safety of their workforce," said McElhinny. "Our Portable Hand Washing Station is designed to provide an all in one hand cleansing solution for worksites without the need for plumbing."

The Portable Hand Washing Station features a 30-gallon tank that supports approximately 150 hand washes.

The self-contained hand washing station provides a reliable way for personnel to ensure they can practice safe, personal hygiene whatever the location. The station features hands-free, foot activation for ease of use and to help minimize cross-contamination.

It also features fillable soap and paper towel dispensers, making it an all-in-one hand sanitization station that can be placed anywhere, indoors or out. Without having to leave the work floor, an employee can wash their hands often between tasks in full confidence of their safety.

The Portable Hand Washing Station is essential today since handwashing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Germs spread easily from people or surfaces. This is especially important to take into consideration if employees come into contact with the surfaces that may be frequently touched by other people. Hand washing is the most effective way to minimize the spreading of germs, especially after blowing the nose, coughing, or sneezing. The CDC advises frequent hand washing can keep you healthy and helps prevent the spread of respiratory and diarrheal infections from one person to the next.

Frequent handwashing is still the most effective method to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"As businesses continue open and to get back to full capacity in the midst of the pandemic, it's essential to protect employees and their families from the invisible threats," says McElhinny, "The Portable Hand Washing Station makes it easy for any business to give their employees peace of mind. With convenient access to hand washing, employees can maintain a high level of personal hygiene all day and help limit the spread of germs and viruses."

About Justrite:

Justrite Safety Group is a growing family of industrial safety companies including NoTrax, Checkers, Eagle, and more. Justrite is a global leader in manufacturing a range of industrial safety products. Today, Justrite is recognized as one of the largest integrated manufacturers of industrial safety products in the world. Based in Deerfield, Illinois, Justrite manufactures its own products in ISO certified facilities and offers global distribution capabilities with distribution centers throughout the United States and in Europe.

