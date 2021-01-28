SMI 10’860 -0.4%  SPI 13’499 -0.3%  Dow 30’580 0.9%  DAX 13’597 -0.2%  Euro 1.0780 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’542 0.2%  Gold 1’860 0.8%  Bitcoin 28’320 4.8%  Dollar 0.8890 0.0%  Öl 56.3 1.4% 
28.01.2021 15:25:00

Justice Ginsburg's Children Accept Blackwell Award from Hobart and William Smith

GENEVA, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be posthumously honored by Hobart and William Smith Colleges as the 41st recipient of the Elizabeth Blackwell Award on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, the 200th birthday of the award's namesake, the first woman to receive the Doctor of Medicine degree.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Hobart and William Smith will present the award in person to Ginsburg's daughter, Jane C. Ginsburg, the Morton L. Janklow Professor of Literary and Artistic Property Law at Columbia Law School. Ginsburg's son, James Ginsburg, the founder and president of Cedille Records, will join remotely from Chicago. There will be special recognition from Nina Totenberg, NPR's legal affairs correspondent. The Colleges will host the ceremony at 7:30 p.m. in New York City. The public event will be livestreamed here: https://www2.hws.edu/rbg/

The Elizabeth Blackwell Award is conferred by Hobart and William Smith to women whose lives exemplify outstanding service to humanity, with two aspects of Dr. Blackwell's own story guiding the selection of honorees: first, she was a woman whose life opened doors to others by professional achievement, and second, she lived a life of service. Past recipients include newly appointed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Wangari Maathai; professional tennis legend Billie Jean King; Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor; and anthropologist Margaret Mead.

Only the second woman to serve on the nation's highest court, Ginsburg took her seat on August 10, 1993, and in the subsequent years became a feminist icon for her rulings affirming the place of gender equality and nondiscrimination in the Constitution.

Dr. Blackwell is renowned worldwide for her achievement as the first woman doctor and for the precedent she set, both in modern medicine and in opening the field of medicine to women. Dr. Blackwell's alma mater, Geneva Medical College, is now Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

Also on Wednesday, Feb. 3, Hobart and William Smith will host other events including a virtual conversation with historian and author Janice P. Nimura to discuss her new book, The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine.

Join the celebration on social media at #HWSBlackwellAward, #RBG, #HWSColleges

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/justice-ginsburgs-children-accept-blackwell-award-from-hobart-and-william-smith-301217363.html

SOURCE Hobart and William Smith Colleges

