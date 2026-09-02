JustCo Continues Expansion Plan By Growing Singapore Network With A New Centre At Raffles City Tower



EQS Newswire / 02/09/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2026 – JustCo Holdings Limited ("JustCo" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading Singapore-grown flexible workspace operator with an extensive Asia Pacific network, today announced the launch of JustCo Raffles City Tower, its 24th centre in Singapore and latest move to expand its footprint in the City Hall precinct. Located across Levels 9 and 10 of Raffles City Tower, the new centre spans approximately 16,000 sq ft and can accommodate more than 300 members.





The expansion comes as demand for premium flexible workspace in prime locations continues to rise, with businesses increasingly prioritising hybrid-work flexibility over long-term fixed leases. CBRE)



"Businesses today are much more deliberate about where they locate their teams. They want the flexibility of a managed workspace, but they are not willing to compromise on the quality of the address, connectivity or the experience they offer their employees," said Kong Wan Long, Chief Commercial Officer, JustCo. "Raffles City Tower responds to that demand and gives us an important presence in the downtown business district, where we see continued opportunity to serve both established businesses and growing teams."



A Landmark Address Backing Business Growth



The new centre is located within Raffles City, an integrated development in the heart of Singapore's Civic District, combining Grade-A offices with retail, hospitality and convention facilities. As part of ongoing enhancements, Raffles City Tower is being refreshed with upgraded key touchpoints, improved wayfinding and new end-of-trip facilities.



The addition reflects JustCo's strategy of anchoring its premium centres in landmark, high-connectivity locations. The office tower offers expansive city views, generous natural light, a fully sheltered drop-off point and concierge services, providing a convenient and professional setting for employees, clients and visitors.



JustCo Raffles City Tower sits directly above City Hall MRT Interchange, serving the North-South and East-West Lines, with seamless sheltered connectivity to Esplanade MRT on the Circle Line. Connectivity has become an increasingly important consideration in JustCo's site selection strategy as businesses place greater emphasis on commute convenience when making return-to-office decisions.



Design Built Around How Businesses Actually Work Today



Beyond the address, the centre's design draws on the site's educational heritage as the former home of Raffles Institution, reinterpreting elements of the traditional classroom for the contemporary workplace. The concept takes cues from environments built around exchange, shared thinking and development, translating these qualities through natural materials, layered textures and refined detailing that support focused work and collaboration.



This reflects a broader shift among JustCo's clients: as companies invest more in employee learning, workshops and cross-team collaboration, they are seeking environments built for knowledge-sharing, not just desks.



JustCo Raffles City Tower offers private offices, dedicated workspaces, and meeting and collaboration areas, giving businesses the flexibility to scale their footprint as needs change.



A Strategic Addition to JustCo's Singapore Growing Network



JustCo Raffles City Tower adds to the company's growing portfolio of Singapore locations, which includes the THE COLLECTIVE Labrador Tower, which opened in January this year, and upcoming centres at



Businesses can explore flexible workspace solutions at



Across Asia Pacific, the Group continues to deepen its footprint across key growth markets. Since the start of the year, the Group has opened locations in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Singapore, Taipei and Seoul. In the coming months, there will be additional openings in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, reinforcing its disciplined expansion strategy and regional growth momentum.



Disclaimer



DBS Bank Ltd. and UBS AG, Singapore Branch are the joint issue managers (the "Joint Issue Managers") for the initial public offering of shares in, and the listing of, the Company on the Mainboard of SGX-ST. The Joint Issue Managers assume no responsibility for the contents of this presentation or announcement.



Hashtag: #JustCo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About JustCo Holdings Limited JustCo is a platform building the future of work across Asia Pacific. Our vision is to be the global benchmark for flexible workspace by creating connected ecosystems where people, businesses and communities can thrive.



Through our portfolio of brands, including THE COLLECTIVE, JustCo and the boring office, we support organisations of all sizes, from startups and SMEs to multinational corporations, with flexible workspace solutions across multiple cities and markets.



Beyond workspace, JustCo helps businesses scale faster through flexibility, operational simplicity and access to a regional network. For landlords, we transform buildings into vibrant business destinations that attract demand, enhance asset performance and create long-term value.



Together with our members, partners and landlords, we are building an ecosystem that connects work, business, learning, wellness and community, enabling people and organisations to grow and succeed.



For more information, visit:





News Source: JustCo

The expansion comes as demand for premium flexible workspace in prime locations continues to rise, with businesses increasingly prioritising hybrid-work flexibility over long-term fixed leases. Flexible workspace accounted for 5.5% of Singapore's total office stock as of 1H2026, reflecting strong headroom for growth in the office landscape. "Businesses today are much more deliberate about where they locate their teams. They want the flexibility of a managed workspace, but they are not willing to compromise on the quality of the address, connectivity or the experience they offer their employees," said Kong Wan Long, Chief Commercial Officer, JustCo. "Raffles City Tower responds to that demand and gives us an important presence in the downtown business district, where we see continued opportunity to serve both established businesses and growing teams."The new centre is located within Raffles City, an integrated development in the heart of Singapore's Civic District, combining Grade-A offices with retail, hospitality and convention facilities. As part of ongoing enhancements, Raffles City Tower is being refreshed with upgraded key touchpoints, improved wayfinding and new end-of-trip facilities.The addition reflects JustCo's strategy of anchoring its premium centres in landmark, high-connectivity locations. The office tower offers expansive city views, generous natural light, a fully sheltered drop-off point and concierge services, providing a convenient and professional setting for employees, clients and visitors.JustCo Raffles City Tower sits directly above City Hall MRT Interchange, serving the North-South and East-West Lines, with seamless sheltered connectivity to Esplanade MRT on the Circle Line. Connectivity has become an increasingly important consideration in JustCo's site selection strategy as businesses place greater emphasis on commute convenience when making return-to-office decisions.Beyond the address, the centre's design draws on the site's educational heritage as the former home of Raffles Institution, reinterpreting elements of the traditional classroom for the contemporary workplace. The concept takes cues from environments built around exchange, shared thinking and development, translating these qualities through natural materials, layered textures and refined detailing that support focused work and collaboration.This reflects a broader shift among JustCo's clients: as companies invest more in employee learning, workshops and cross-team collaboration, they are seeking environments built for knowledge-sharing, not just desks.JustCo Raffles City Tower offers private offices, dedicated workspaces, and meeting and collaboration areas, giving businesses the flexibility to scale their footprint as needs change.JustCo Raffles City Tower adds to the company's growing portfolio of Singapore locations, which includes the THE COLLECTIVE Labrador Tower, which opened in January this year, and upcoming centres at The Octagon by the boring office , as well as JustCo Place on Orchard Road. JustCo Place will see the Group expand its platform beyond flexible workspaces into coliving as an extension of an integrated service offering to our coworking customers. The new coliving project is a management contract while the coworking centre is already 100% occupied.Businesses can explore flexible workspace solutions at JustCo Raffles City Tower via the JustCo website Across Asia Pacific, the Group continues to deepen its footprint across key growth markets. Since the start of the year, the Group has opened locations in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Singapore, Taipei and Seoul. In the coming months, there will be additional openings in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, reinforcing its disciplined expansion strategy and regional growth momentum.DBS Bank Ltd. and UBS AG, Singapore Branch are the joint issue managers (the "Joint Issue Managers") for the initial public offering of shares in, and the listing of, the Company on the Mainboard of SGX-ST. The Joint Issue Managers assume no responsibility for the contents of this presentation or announcement.Hashtag: #JustCoThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.JustCo is a platform building the future of work across Asia Pacific. Our vision is to be the global benchmark for flexible workspace by creating connected ecosystems where people, businesses and communities can thrive.Through our portfolio of brands, including THE COLLECTIVE, JustCo and the boring office, we support organisations of all sizes, from startups and SMEs to multinational corporations, with flexible workspace solutions across multiple cities and markets.Beyond workspace, JustCo helps businesses scale faster through flexibility, operational simplicity and access to a regional network. For landlords, we transform buildings into vibrant business destinations that attract demand, enhance asset performance and create long-term value.Together with our members, partners and landlords, we are building an ecosystem that connects work, business, learning, wellness and community, enabling people and organisations to grow and succeed.For more information, visit: justcoglobal.com News Source: JustCo 02/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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