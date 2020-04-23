Just What the Doctor Ordered! Join ICWUSA, CSMDirect and DataCart™ in Stopping the Spread of Viruses and Health Associated Infections on Your Keyboard with Proximity Systems' UV-CLEAN Light

MEDFORD, Ore., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three companies have united to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and other Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) by combining their mounting system options and mobile carts with Proximity Systems' next-generation, self-disinfecting UV-CLEAN Light — the ultimate guard against the spread of infectious microorganisms.

CSMDirect , a national healthcare sales and service organization representing US manufacturers and specializing in point-of-care and medical device deployment products.

, a national healthcare sales and service organization representing US manufacturers and specializing in point-of-care and medical device deployment products. ICWUSA.com, Inc ., the industry leader and manufacturer of made in the USA customized healthcare, dental and IT mounting solutions for computers and medical devices.

., the industry leader and manufacturer of made in the customized healthcare, dental and IT mounting solutions for computers and medical devices. DataCart™, a leading USA -made manufacturer and integrator of mobile point-of-care solutions for healthcare professionals.

Equipped with Proximity's UV-CLEAN Light, the ICWUSA KUV Keyboard Tray and DataCart™ mobile cart will give doctors and nurses the peace of mind and confidence that their keyboard will no longer be a Petri dish for HAIs – without even having to lift a finger. The low-maintenance light uses an intelligent, no-touch, self-disinfecting system which uses an automated cleaning cycle and built-in motion sensor for safe operation.

This convenient ultraviolet light technology mounts above ICWUSA's KUV and DataCart's keyboards, shining across the entirety of their surfaces to deliver a low, concentrated dose of UVC light that kills up to 99.9% of microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria, protists and fungi/mold. Ultraviolet disinfection attacks the DNA/RNA of a cell, rendering it unable to reproduce or spread.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 31 hospital patients has at least one HAI on any given day. Evidence also indicates that contaminated surfaces contribute to the transmission of pathogens C-Diff, MRSA and Norovirus. Some pathogens can survive four months or more on dry surfaces. The COVID-19 virus can live on plastic and steel surfaces for up to three days, reports the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA), and there is evidence that suggests that it can even survive on surfaces for up to nine days.

"The total pathogenic load can be reduced substantially by applying UV to the many surfaces that are readily exposed, as a secondary barrier to cleaning, especially in hurried conditions," says the IUVA on COVID-19. "Normal cleaning and disinfection may leave behind some residual contamination which UVC can treat suggesting that a multiple disinfectant approach is prudent."

"Ultraviolet is able to kill COVID-19 if it is exposed to the concentrated UV ray in a certain amount of time and distance," explains Pokrath Hansasuta, assistant professor of virology at Chulalongkorn University, in a USA Today article.

Not only does the UV-CLEAN Light's built-in motion sensor protect the ergonomic keyboard user from ultraviolet light contact but it provides a chemical- and worry-free solution to work surface disinfection that can be relied upon as a second line of defense – with hand washing policies always being the first – against HAIs.

For more information on either workstation using the UV-CLEAN Light, email CSMDirect at info@csmdirect.com.

To watch a video of ICWUSA's KUV Keyboard Tray in action, additional on the UV-CLEAN Light and article references, visit www.icwusa.com/press_release-kuv.

For more about DataCarts, visit www.data-carts.com.

Media Contact:

Rob Reinert

541-608-2824, ext. 2990.

238537@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/just-what-the-doctor-ordered-join-icwusa-csmdirect-and-datacart-in-stopping-the-spread-of-viruses-and-health-associated-infections-on-your-keyboard-with-proximity-systems-uv-clean-light-301045992.html

SOURCE ICWUSA.com, Inc.