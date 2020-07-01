Just in Time for July 4th Holiday New Minneapolis-Based Firm, Coolhouse Botanics, Launches Kradle™ Calming CBD for Dogs

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The July 4th holiday can be a tough time for dogs. Firework festivities deliver loud booms and vibrations that can cause great anxiousness in our canine family members. They feel it differently than humans do, and it can stress them out. Coolhouse Botanics, a pioneering new company based here in the Twin Cities, has arrived on the scene with its launch today of Kradle™ calming CBD solutions for dogs and the first CBD brand focused exclusively on stress reduction for dogs.

Kradle utilizes only broad-spectrum CBD (with no detectible THC) with innovative "special sauce" ingredients that set it apart. Kradle products were designed by experts with a dog's anatomy in mind and work to seamlessly calm dogs safely and quickly from the inside out. The products achieve their calming effects by uniquely combining broad-spectrum CBD with the Kradle brand's patent-pending BotaniTek™ formula that infuses additional natural ingredients -- GABA, Shoden® Ashwagandha and L-Theanine -- known to benefit dogs and have a calming effect.

Plus, while other CBD solutions for dogs offer a single delivery method, Kradle solutions delivers three options to meet varying needs -- Chews, Toppers and Melts -- featuring chicken and beef liver natural flavorings dogs love. The products are available today at 430-plus Pet Supplies Plus stores in 31 states, petsuppliesplus.com and at kradlemypet.com -- just in time for the July 4th holiday.

"Everybody on the Kradle team shares a love and passion for pets and our products are purpose-built to help pet parents do everything they can to keep dogs safe, calm and happy," said Matt Scarlett, co-founder and chief executive officer, Coolhouse Botanics. "At Kradle we say, 'Lose the stress. Love your pet' because we believe our dogs can lead happy and stress-free lives with safe, effective and natural CBD solutions that calm them from the inside out."

Dog Stress Triggers

Dogs can feel anxious from a range of stress triggers beyond fireworks including thunderstorms, vet or grooming visits, travel (car and airline), separation, new dog adoption, a new baby in the family and large gatherings, among others. In fact, nearly one in five dogs feel stress and anxiousness when pet parents or family members just leave the house. Because dogs can't communicate verbally, they may act out in different ways such as hiding, marking, drooling, barking, pacing, chewing and shaking, among other reactions. Many pet parents seek out comfort solutions that range from toys and blankets to music and tight-fitting swaddling apparel, as well as dog whisperers and other dog behavioral experts.

About the Science

Like all mammals, dogs have an endocannabinoid system that regulates their immune system and pain tolerance, as well as influences their mood and emotional reactions. Stress triggers can cause moments when dogs can't regulate these emotions and need a little help. CBD -- also known as Cannabidiol, a chemical found in hemp -- has been proven to be therapeutic and provide real benefits for managing and mitigating stress.

Kradle utilizes only broad-spectrum CBD (with no detectable THC) with its patent-pending Botanitek "special sauce" that set its calming CBD solutions apart. With the evolving CBD products space, especially for pets, the Kradle brand aims to be a thought leader and is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer education so that pet parents can feel confident helping their dogs live stress free with safe and effective solutions that truly work. Learn more details at the launch blog post authored by Lee Mayberry, Chief Quality & Regulatory Officer at Kradle, who has a rich career history in the supplement sector.

Product Details

Dogs love the taste of Kradle products because they are made with natural flavorings like chicken and beef liver, along with broad spectrum CBD from hemp that is American-grown according to the highest standards. Each delivery option is offered with exacting potencies by dog weight: small, medium and large. Kradle products come in Chews, Melts and Toppers, along with a Trial Bundle option. Please see the full product collection and details here.

"Tinkerbelle The Dog used to hate fireworks, but not anymore thanks to Kradle," said Sam Carrell, pet parent of the pet celebrity that has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram and is a dog fashion model who has trotted the runway at Fashion Week events in NYC, Milan and Paris. "Tinkerbelle really enjoys her Kradle supplements, especially the chicken flavor chews, and I enjoy her calmness. I highly recommend Kradle for all sized dogs that are sensitive to the sound of fireworks or that suffer from other stress triggers. Tink also gets anxious for car travel and Kradle is helping there too."

About Coolhouse Botanics

Based in Minneapolis, Kradle LLC is from parent company, Coolhouse Botanics, a pioneering new firm with a team dedicated to helping dogs lead calmer, happier lives aided by the calming benefits of broad-spectrum CBD through innovative delivery systems – Melts, Chews and Toppers -- and unique formulations such as BotaniTek that infuses additional beneficial natural ingredient. Coolhouse aims to serve the OTC human sleep and pet care sectors by combining the best of today's technology and chemistry to lead the way toward a new generation of wellness products based on quality, clarity and trust. The firm was founded in May 2019 and its first brand, Kradle, was launched in July 2020.

