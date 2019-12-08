08.12.2019 06:00:00

Just Because Others Say You're Done, Doesn't Have to Mean It's Over

GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Marty Cone shares the story of how he followed his dream in Bury My Heart in Boulder: Memoirs of a Big-8 Conference Football Walk-On Linebacker ($16.99, paperback, 9781545611807; $8.99, e-book, 9781545617212). He hopes to offer strength and encouragement to others who are pursuing their goals.

In this 5-star rated book, Cone recounts how his dreams of being a pro football player were attacked after high school, when he was told he wasn't big enough to make it. He didn't give up, though. He had a plan.

"This book is for anyone who feels they are just not done yet; for anyone who has set a goal and failed. With God's help, all things are possible. Oh, and please be ready to laugh," said Cone.

Bernard Martin Cone is a roofing and painting contractor. He has competed in over one hundred triathlons and is constantly attempting to break a new push up world record. He has a wife and two daughters and lives in Golden, Colorado.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Bury My Heart in Boulder is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.12.19
Gute US-Arbeitsmarktdaten könnten Gold unter Druck setzen
06.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Autocallable BRC mit nur einem Basiswert
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
06.12.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtstrendkanal bestätigt / Novartis – Aufwärtstrend bestätigt
05.12.19
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Die neue Welt der Kryptoanlagen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zusammenbruch bei Bitcoin voraus? Laut Experte wäre der nächste Halt bei 6'000 US-Dollar
Milliarden an Marktkapitalisierung verloren: Was ist mit dem Hoffnungmarkt Cannabis geschehen?
Studie: Deutschland mit Abstand grösster Beitragszahler zur EU
Tesla-Chef Musk vom Vorwurf der Verleumdung freigesprochen
Experte warnt vor Apple-Aktie: Steht die Hälfte des Apple-Geschäfts auf der Kippe?
Chinas grösstes nicht störendes Erdwärme-Heizsystem geht in Fengxi in Betrieb
'OPEC+' einigt sich auf schärfere Förderkürzung - Ölpreise steigen
US-Gerichte verschieben Glyphosat-Prozesse gegen Bayer
Konkurrenz für Beyond Meat: Nächstes veganes IPO steht an
KW 49: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legten zu -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich etwas höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die Wall Street profitiert von einem überraschend positiven US-Arbeitsmarktbericht. Die Börsen in Fernost hielten sich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;