Just Because Others Say You're Done, Doesn't Have to Mean It's Over

GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Marty Cone shares the story of how he followed his dream in Bury My Heart in Boulder: Memoirs of a Big-8 Conference Football Walk-On Linebacker ($16.99, paperback, 9781545611807; $8.99, e-book, 9781545617212). He hopes to offer strength and encouragement to others who are pursuing their goals.

In this 5-star rated book, Cone recounts how his dreams of being a pro football player were attacked after high school, when he was told he wasn't big enough to make it. He didn't give up, though. He had a plan.

"This book is for anyone who feels they are just not done yet; for anyone who has set a goal and failed. With God's help, all things are possible. Oh, and please be ready to laugh," said Cone.

Bernard Martin Cone is a roofing and painting contractor. He has competed in over one hundred triathlons and is constantly attempting to break a new push up world record. He has a wife and two daughters and lives in Golden, Colorado.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Bury My Heart in Boulder is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

