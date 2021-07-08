|
08.07.2021 05:28:00
Just 5 minutes: Game-changing PCR to complete nucleic acid amplification, Si-Gene Biotech help out against COVID 19
SHANGHAI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As is known, nucleic acid detection is currently the "golden standard" of coronavirus detection and has the high sensitivity and specificity characteristics in early diagnosis. The most common method for detecting novel coronavirus-specific nucleic acid sequences is polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which is the most important and time-consuming process with traditional techniques, it takes from 1 to several hours, however the innovative technology from Si-Gene Biotech could greatly compress the process time.
Recently, Shanghai Si-Gene Biotech Co., Ltd (Si-Gene) developed its first product--Micro-nano Chip Variable Temperature Nucleic Acid Amplification Analyzer. In addition to the high sensitivity and specificity of traditional PCR, it innovatively uses the silicon chip techniques to shorten the real-time detection of 40 cycles PCR amplification from more than 1 hour to 5 minutes, which is expected to become the world's leading medical grade rapid nucleic acid detection technology
Si-Gene Biotech, nurtured by Shanghai Industrial µTechnology Research Institute (SITRI), is a high-tech innovation company committed to using semiconductor chip technique to serve the life science and broad health industry. Micro-nano Chip Variable Temperature Nucleic Acid Amplification Analyzer, is an emergency project of the national focused R&D plan. when pandemic was outbreaking, SITRI worked closely with a number of international top research institutions(IMEC) and successfully developed this Game-changing PCR ultra fast test platform.
Till now, Micro-nano Chip Variable Temperature Nucleic Acid Amplification Analyzer has been CE-marked and FDA registered.
In the near future, Si-Gene Biotech will adhere to the concept of innovation and change, and devote itself to applying chip technology to the innovative research and development of medical devices, and provide unique medical device products and scientific and technological innovation of molecular diagnostic solutions.
Break limits in nucleic acid testing application scenarios.General and whole-scenario fast nucleic acid testing solution, applicable to fever clinic and emergency room, as well as primary healthcare facilities, customs, airport and animal and plant inspection
Shanghai Si-Gene Biotech Co., Ltd.
E-mail: info@si-gene.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/si-gene/
Website: www.si-gene.com
SOURCE Shanghai Si-Gene Biotech Co., Ltd
Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen?
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX schliessen auf grünem Terrain -- US-Börsen beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es im Mittwochshandel aufwärts. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich schlussendlich etwas höher. In Fernost zeigten sich erneut unterschiedliche Vorzeichen.
