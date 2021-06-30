Jura Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

|
CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Jura Energy Corporation (TSXV: JEC) ("Jura") announced that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Calgary time) each of its incumbent directors, Stephen C. Akerfeldt, Timothy M. Elliott, Syed Hasan Akbar Kazmi, Muhammad Nadeem Farooq, Stephen Smith and Frank J. Turner were re-elected by the shareholders present in person or by proxy. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.
Director
Votes for %
Votes withheld
%
Stephen C. Akerfeldt
100.00
0.00
Timothy M. Elliott
100.00
0.00
Syed Hasan Akbar Kazmi
100.00
0.00
Muhammad Nadeem Farooq
100.00
0.00
Stephen Smith
100.00
0.00
Frank J. Turner
100.00
0.00
About Jura Energy Corporation
Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Jura Energy Corporation
