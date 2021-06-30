SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’292 0.0%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0959 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’761 -1.0%  Bitcoin 33’423 5.6%  Dollar 0.9209 0.0%  Öl 75.1 0.7% 
30.06.2021 00:13:00

Jura Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Jura Energy Corporation (TSXV: JEC) ("Jura") announced that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 9:00  a.m.  (Calgary  time)  each  of  its incumbent directors, Stephen C. Akerfeldt, Timothy M. Elliott, Syed Hasan Akbar Kazmi, Muhammad Nadeem Farooq, Stephen Smith and Frank J. Turner were re-elected by the shareholders present in person or by proxy. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Director

Votes for %

Votes withheld



%

Stephen C. Akerfeldt

100.00

0.00

Timothy M. Elliott

100.00

0.00

Syed Hasan Akbar Kazmi

100.00

0.00

Muhammad Nadeem Farooq

100.00

0.00

Stephen Smith

100.00

0.00

Frank J. Turner

100.00

0.00




About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Jura Energy Corporation

﻿

