+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
05.03.2020 23:00:00

Jupiter Reports Year-End 2019 Results

CALGARY, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Jupiter Resources Ltd. and its affiliates (collectively, "Jupiter" or the "Company") announced today financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Jupiter's year-end financial results and reserves report have been posted to the investor portal on the Company website.  The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss results on March 6, 2020.

Conference Call

Date:    

Friday, March 6, 2020



Time:   

9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET)



Dial-in Numbers:           

Local – Calgary:  587-880-2171




Local – Toronto:  416-764-8688




Toll Free – North America: 888-390-0546

 

About Jupiter

Jupiter is an independent Calgary-based energy company with an operations office in Grande Cache, Alberta. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional liquids-rich natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. For more information visit: www.jupiterresources.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this release contains forward-looking statements, which are provided to allow investors to better understand our business. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Jupiter's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve and resource estimates, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management and services, stock market volatility, changes in environmental regulations, tax laws and royalties and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Jupiter's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Jupiter will derive therefrom. Jupiter disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Jupiter Resources Ltd

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
13:30
Gold durch lockere Geldpolitik der Zentralbanken unterstützt
13:00
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
09:37
SMI wieder über 200-Tage-Linie
08:42
Weekly Hits: Wasserstoff-Aktien – Energiegeladene Neuemissionen / Weltbörsen – Die Kurse schlagen kräftig aus / Rohstoffmonitor – Februar 2020
04.03.20
Metal options liquidity during London market hours
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken klar an
Roche-Mittel verspricht Hoffnung bei schweren Coronavirus-Fällen
US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Deutliches Plus an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Das hätte Buffett verdient, wenn er 2018 in Bitcoin statt JPMorgan-Aktien investiert hätte
Merz mahnt grosse Reform der Alterssicherung an
Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Investor warnt: Bärenmarkt bei Tech-Aktien möglich
Stadler Rail erzielt leicht höheren Gewinn - Aktie endet dennoch deutlich im Minus
Investmenthaus: Diese Quarantäne-Aktien könnten von der Corona-Krise profitieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der Heimatmarkt gab ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Donnerstag kräftig ab. An den US-Börsen kam es am Donnerstag nach den deutlichen Vortagsgewinnen wieder zu einem Rücksetzer. Asien Börsen verzeichneten unterdessen Kursgewinne auf breiter Front.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;